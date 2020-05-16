School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Serve a mission for my church this fall, earn a degree in business management, and start my own business.
Accomplishments: 1st team all Monroe County for boys varsity volleyball in Rochester New York. School DJ President of Virtual Enterprise Club at Brighton High School
Extracurriculars: Boys Varsity Volleyball, Boys Varsity Soccer, Golfing, cliff jumping, Job at A-1 industrial supply and hanging with my bros.
Favorite quote: "You can't spell party without Ty!"
Favorite memory: Too many to count. But hitting the game winning banger on Soccer Senior Night was pretty sweet.
Advice to future generations: Not all heroes wear capes.
Parents' names: Zach and Melanie Evans