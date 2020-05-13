School: Brigham Young University
Future plans: Study Business Management, study abroad for a semester, and serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Accomplishments: Placed in the top ten at state solo competition 3 years in a row. Qualified for state swim in the 200 medley relay.
Extracurriculars: Skiing, swimming, and singing.
Favorite quote: “Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them.” — Lemony Snicket
Favorite memory: Swim team; from 5 am swim practice and 4 am carpool, to Denny’s, freezing at outdoor meets and going to state.
Advice to future generations: Reading is never a bad idea—a good book can make a bad day into a good one.
Parents' names: Lisa & Greg Easton