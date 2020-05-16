Eastmond, Ellie

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Plans on attending BYU in the Fall to study math education.

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Superior rating on cello solo, Brigham Young Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Cross country, Teens Making a Difference, Tennis, National Honor Society

Favorite quote: If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours.

Favorite memory: All the fun times I had with my orchestra group: performing, practicing and traveling.

Advice to future generations: Be yourself and be kind.

Parents' names: Tom and Amy Eastmond

