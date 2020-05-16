Eastmond, Ellie

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Plans on attending BYU in the Fall to study math education.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Superior rating on cello solo, Brigham Young Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Cross country, Teens Making a Difference, Tennis, National Honor Society
Favorite quote: If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours.
Favorite memory: All the fun times I had with my orchestra group: performing, practicing and traveling.
Advice to future generations: Be yourself and be kind.
Parents' names: Tom and Amy Eastmond