Draper, Tanner

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Currently working as a landscaper in Boise with plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attend college upon return.

Accomplishments: Eagle Scout, Seminary Council President, and maintained a 3.8 GPA while working and playing sports.

Extracurriculars: Played on MHS Soccer team, snowboard team, and golf team.

Favorite quote: "But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." - Rocky Balboa

Parents' names: Tom and Mindy Draper

