Draper, Tanner

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Currently working as a landscaper in Boise with plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attend college upon return.
Accomplishments: Eagle Scout, Seminary Council President, and maintained a 3.8 GPA while working and playing sports.
Extracurriculars: Played on MHS Soccer team, snowboard team, and golf team.
Favorite quote: "But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." - Rocky Balboa
Parents' names: Tom and Mindy Draper