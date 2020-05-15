Donohue, Hadlee

School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Hadlee plans on attending Brigham Young University- Idaho, where she will be majoring in political science.
Favorite quote: "Dear old world, you are very lovely, and I am glad to be alive in you."
Favorite memory: Those moments during school, where you can't control your laughter with your friends. My favorite memories are those that I made with my friends.
Advice to future generations: Things aren't as serious as you think. We're here for a good time not a long time.
Parents' names: LeAnn Donohue