Donohue, Hadlee

School: Middleton High School

Future plans: Hadlee plans on attending Brigham Young University- Idaho, where she will be majoring in political science.

Favorite quote: "Dear old world, you are very lovely, and I am glad to be alive in you."

Favorite memory: Those moments during school, where you can't control your laughter with your friends. My favorite memories are those that I made with my friends.

Advice to future generations: Things aren't as serious as you think. We're here for a good time not a long time.

Parents' names: LeAnn Donohue

