Cox, Matthew

School: Idaho State University
Future plans: I will be attending ISU in the fall, majoring in Finance and Economics in the College of Business!
Accomplishments: I received a Presidential Scholarship, as well as a CPI Internship program scholarship at ISU.
Extracurriculars: I did choir for several years, as well as a couple musicals and years of tennis!
Favorite quote: "No one can change a person, but someone can be a reason for that person to change." - Spongebob
Advice to future generations: Make the most out of your high school experience! Don't let fear stop you- it is much better to try something and fail or quit later then to never try at all! Be willing to put the work needed to do good in classes- it may suck now, but it'll suck more later when you have to pay lots of money in college because you procrastinated in school. And go out and have fun! Be with friends, do activities that you enjoy. You can make high school enjoyable!
Parents' names: David and Crystal Cox