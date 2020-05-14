Support Local Journalism


School: middleton high school

Future plans: attend idaho state university and study sign language interpreting

Accomplishments: academic state champion salutatorian volleyball and golf district champ

Extracurriculars: 2 year varsity volleyball 3 year varsity golf 3 year madrigal

Favorite quote: ur mom -macy short, elise winkel, elizabeth cole

Favorite memory: golf and scary movie nights

Advice to future generations: don’t let people get in the way of making good memories

Parents' names: Paris and Sadie Cole

