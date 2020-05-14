School: Middleton Senior High School
Future plans: Attending University of Wyoming in the fall of 2020 on merit and athletic scholarship. Pursing a degree in Dance Science as well as Kinesiology
Accomplishments: Salutatorian Medal Brown and Gold commitment Scholarship Theatre and Dance Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Idaho Regional Ballet Senior Company member 6 years Teens Making a Difference
Favorite quote: "Guess my childhood is over. Now I'm taking down the posters And I'm putting all my things inside a box next to a toaster. That's my closet thing to closure. I can't stop this roller coaster I'm not ready to get older, I'm not ready to get older" Older by Alec Benjamin
Favorite memory: My friends and all our memories and inside jokes together
Advice to future generations: Get to know your teachers and get your teachers to know you
Parents' names: Dale and Michelle Cluff