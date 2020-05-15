School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Gonna work this summer then go and serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Once ive done that I will come back here and attend BYU-I for mechanical engineering. Then eventually I wanna start a family
Accomplishments: I was in the FX show choir four years, Madrigals for three, and in two musicals I played soccer every year but junior where I took a break My greatest accomplishment though is chugging half a gallon of milk. Then... throwing it up. But hey I still chugged it
Extracurriculars: Soccer Fix Show Choir Madrigals choir Norseman choir Tennis XC Snowboard team 2 school musicals
Favorite quote: “There is only one thing I hate more than lying, skim milks. Which is just water that’s lying about being milk” -Ron Swanson
Favorite memory: Any of the many nights that me and the Bois stayed up late playing limfected. Or hearing stories and taking sides
Advice to future generations: Just chill. Eventually you will grow up, so why speed up the process when you can still be young? Enjoy being a kid
Parents' names: Jarrod and Jennifer barr