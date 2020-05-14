Ayarza, MIkayla

School: Middleton Academy
Future plans: Mikayla plans to go to CWI to get her CNA certification, then move to Oregon to work on getting her counseling degree, and eventually own her own counseling center one day.
Favorite quote: "stay cool like a cucumber." - Kim C.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is the first BBQ/softball game my high school threw at the end of the year, it was a tradition and it was the best day cause the whole school came together like one big family.
Advice to future generations: Never give up even when school seems like it sucks and you hate it, cause once you get that taken from you you start to understand the saying " you don't notice what you have until its gone." so make the most out of every high school memory.
Parents' names: Catherine Nicholson