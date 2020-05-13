School: Middleton High School
Future plans: Work over the summer and then continue to take a few classes at community college until she has enough money to go full time at college and pursue a career as a special education teacher.
Extracurriculars: Rachel was in FX show choir, Anima Mea, and Madrigals Singers. She loves dancing and going out and having fun with friends.
Advice to future generations: Things in life won’t always go as planned but don’t worry. Just work hard and smile and you’ll get through to.
Parents' names: Josh and Tammie Ashby