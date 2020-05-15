Armitage, Brady May 15, 2020 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Middleton High SchoolFuture plans: Boise State University Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Extracurriculars: Baseball, Basketball, SnowboardingParents' names: Johnny & Dana Armitage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dana Armitage Middleton High School Future School Boise State University Johnny Parents Load comments