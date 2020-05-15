School: Kuna High School
Future plans: Trinity will attend CWI starting Fall 2020 to pursue her associates degree in Business. She will eventually continue her education and received her Bachelor Degree in Human Resource Management.
Accomplishments: Trinity is the proud recipient of a Camp Rainbow Gold Scholarship and will remain involved in the organization throughout her College career.
Extracurriculars: Trinity enjoys camping and Photography.
Favorite quote: "After every storm comes a rainbow, you just have to get through the bad in order to receive the good."
Favorite memory: All the epic dances CAST put on at the high school .
Advice to future generations: Don't let anything stop you from achieving what you want and I promise you no dream is too big.
Parents' names: Amanda Lindsey and Joe Lindsey