Classic book collections added to library

Four very collectible and giftable sets of books will be set up in the lobby of the library for silent auction. The books will be available from now until December 3rd for your bidding.
The book sets are:
- The Life and Works of Thomas Paine - 10 volumes from 1925
- Winston Churchill's The Second World War - 6 volumes from 1950
- Harvard Classics-19 volume Deluxe Edition in green
- The Old West-24 volume complete set from Time Life Books
These would make great holiday gifts for your favorite bibliophile. Come by and make your bids!