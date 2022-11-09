Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot on Monday. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5:15 p.m.
The tree was donated by resident Elisabeth Gerichs. It is a 45-foot-tall Colorado Spruce. It will be decorated with an updated LED light system that was also donated, by Republic Services.
The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will include comments from Nampa Mayor Debbie King, entertainment from the Encore Theatre Company and the official lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there for photos in front of the tree.
Nampa has some other events leading up to the tree lighting, taking place downtown in connection with Small Shop Saturday. Those events include the Nampa Farmer's Market, Mrs. Claus at the Nampa Public Library and free carriage rides from noon to 1 p.m. for people who have special needs and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public. For a list of all events, visit the city of Nampa's website.
Free parking is allowed all day long for the tree lighting event in the downtown garage next to the Nampa Public Library.