The Lucy and Thomas Logan apartments

Construction at The Lucy and Thomas Logan apartments in Downtown Boise is wrapping up.

 Don Day/BoiseDev

A special loan fund to help finance affordable housing development in Boise isn’t in the cards right now.

After an initial phase of study by a consultant, the City of Boise decided not to pursue setting up a dedicated loan fund to boost the construction or preservation of affordable housing in the city. A fund of this nature would have likely included partnerships with local banks, philanthropic donors, businesses and community development financial institutions.

