A special loan fund to help finance affordable housing development in Boise isn’t in the cards right now.
After an initial phase of study by a consultant, the City of Boise decided not to pursue setting up a dedicated loan fund to boost the construction or preservation of affordable housing in the city. A fund of this nature would have likely included partnerships with local banks, philanthropic donors, businesses and community development financial institutions.
The first phase of the feasibility study, finished up in the spring of 2023, was completed by New York-based financial firm Forsyth Street.
An affordable housing loan fund like this would have provided low-interest financing to private or nonprofit developers who need help raising funds to buy or build affordable housing projects. The city or the loan itself would not own the housing this money would help create. The fund also would revolve, allowing money paid back from the developers (with interest) to create a return for investors and help fund future loans. Loans would come with the stipulation that rents remain affordable.
This would have been a key tool in helping the city meet its lofty goal of preserving 1,000 units of existing affordable housing over the next four years. So far, the city has made little progress in this area in comparison to the city’s work in developing new affordable housing projects on city-owned land.
Mayor Lauren McLean’s Housing Advisor Nicki Olivier-Hellenkamp told BoiseDev the conversation about the possibility isn’t over, but that the firm’s recommendations for how to set up a fund didn’t make sense to move forward at that time.
“This was due diligence and we said at the time when we decided to move this forward that it was important to just be exploring all options,” she said. “One of the things that is attractive about (a revolving loan fund) is it would give other organizations who want to be part of the solution a way to do that and it’s something we’re interested in exploring and although we’re not moving forward with the proposed fund type it could help us understand potential solutions going forward.”
Hellenkamp did not elaborate on exactly why they did not pursue the revolving loan fund, but funding could be an issue. Usually, these types of funds require a steady stream of investment from sources like the state or federal government or other sources to regularly invest in projects. Boise receives roughly $2 million in grant funds from the federal government every year that can be used for housing projects, but it would not be enough to seed a large investment of this type to get multiple projects off the ground at once.
Financial challenges impact affordable housing development
To start the study, Forsyth Street interviewed four private developers and the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority to find out about the state of affordable housing development in Boise.
According to memos prepared by Forsyth obtained by BoiseDev in a public records request, all of the organizations said the City of Boise was a “collaborative and thoughtful partner” in affordable housing development. They said city staff was open to creative solutions for developing affordable housing and working with the city was a “positive” experience.
But, that’s not enough to overcome some systemic barriers to developing affordable housing in Boise.
There are the usual issues, like rising construction costs and interest rates, of course. On top of that difficult environment, Idaho also doesn’t exempt affordable housing projects from paying property taxes unless they are owned by a non-profit or a government agency. Boise also has few areas that are qualified census tracts targeted by the federal government as difficult to develop where projects can qualify for more tax credits.
This leaves the bulk of affordable housing development in Idaho to rely on developers being awarded low-income housing tax credits from the U.S. Treasury. There is only roughly $6 million available for this every year, and usually, only one project is approved in Boise every year. And because of the lack of other property tax exemptions and tax credits available, it leaves developers reliant on these rare forms of tax credits to get projects off the ground.
However, those interviewed said the City of Boise’s recent renewed focus on dedicating its own funding toward affordable housing projects and using its own land in the affordable housing land trust has made it easier for interested private companies to ramp up their affordable housing project pipeline. The city has put its own general fund towards affordable housing as well as ARPA dollars, but other than city tax dollars that are reliant on yearly appropriations, there aren’t any other consistent and reliable sources of funding for affordable housing development in Idaho.
The report also noted the city’s focus on preserving existing lower-rent housing from being redeveloped, but without dedicated funding to the priority, the city hasn’t moved far.
“While developers and City stakeholders have acknowledged that affordable housing preservation is a growing priority, the lack of any standardized financing program or process for acquiring and maintaining units as affordable has resulted in a lack of activity,” the memo said.
What options did Forsyth propose?
Finding ways to help subsidize the costs of building a project with lower rents is an important part of the puzzle of any affordable housing project.
In order to provide gap financing to help launch these projects, the City of Boise has given private developers grants. This is due to the fact that the Idaho Constitution prevents the city from “lending its credit,” which prevents the city from giving a developer a loan. But, loans are not taxable for developers while grants are. This means the city has to pay more in a grant to get more utility, instead of a tax-deductible loan and it misses out by not collecting payments with interest it could then put back into more loans to build more affordable homes.
Forsyth’s first option proposes the city could give grants to a dedicated nonprofit, which could then loan developers the funds for affordable housing development.
“For the reasons outlined above, loans would more efficiently subsidize affordable housing projects than grant funding, supporting more and higher-quality affordable housing, now and in the future, at the same cost to the City,” a memo prepared by Forsyth said.
A second funding option would provide funding to help finance the early stages of redevelopment of affordable housing projects or to fund acquisitions of existing properties to keep them affordable by mission-driven affordable housing developers.
“The benefits of having a readily usable and available predevelopment and acquisition facility are compounded if this resource for early-stage funding can be coordinated with other sources of long-term funding traditionally provided by the City,” the memo said.
This source would allow help getting developers started up with projects while the city prepares another batch of funding for later in the development process to get more projects completed. But, exactly where the funds would come from for this method and how long-term funding from the city for projects could be coordinated with it, “would need to be explored,” Forsyth’s memo said.
A third option would be a fund that would be focused on layering funding on top of smaller low-income housing tax credits available, which is something the state legislature’s one-time $50 million investment in the workforce housing fund was able to accomplish. This fund could be a source for developers to borrow money for longer-term projects.
But, like the second option, Forsyth didn’t note where these funds would come from and said there would need to be a long-term, low or no-cost investment in the fund to launch it.
“Creating a new program that is able to provide long-term, low-cost loans to projects in order to fill gaps in their permanent financing capital stacks is extremely difficult – these funds aren’t able to recycle and support multiple projects over a certain timeframe like shorter-term loans are able to, and because developers typically require these funds to be made available at low or no cost, it’s difficult for a program like this to generate sufficient income to supports its operations,” the memo said.