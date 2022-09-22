1. Building/Zoning Department
As the cold weather approaches, the irrigation season comes to an end. Remember, if you have not tested your backflow assembly for your lawn irrigation system, have it tested before you blow out the system.
2. Fire Department
Laundry duties may be an everyday routine, or at least weekly, but do you know how important it is to take care of your clothes dryer for fire safety? With a few simple safety tips, you can help prevent a clothes dryer fire. (Say that three times real fast!)
Make sure the air exhaust vent pipe is not restricted and the outdoor vent flap will open when the dryer is operating. Once a year, or more often if you notice that it takes longer than normal for your clothes to dry, you, or a dryer lint removal service, need to remove lint from the vent pipe.
3. Library
As we welcome fall, with its cooler weather and walks around the City Park or Island, remember the Emmett Public Library is more than a building full of books and reference materials.
This fall, we are packed with programs for children, families, and adults. Our weekly Raising Readers Storytime on Tuesdays @11am kicks off October 4th with Julie Riggan.
STEM Story play, Thursday @ 11am, is always exciting for the kids, too. We will be kicking off a Teen reading Challenge October 1st, as well.
4. Police Department
The Emmett Police Department will provide traffic control during the Emmett High School Home Coming Parade on September 30, 2021.
The parade route runs on Main Street between Boise Avenue and Johns and turns up to the Middle School on East Fourth Street.
The parade starts at noon and should be completed by 2 p.m. at the latest. You will want to avoid driving on the parade route during parade times, unless, of course you happen to be in the parade.
5. Public Works Department
PW will upgrade water and sewer at Seventh and Johns heading west. This is part of phase 2 in the new lift station for Hawthorne and utility upgrades in the Wardwell loop.
Water and Wastewater requires all operators to have specific certifications in order to be in compliance with federal and state laws. Our operators are busy this month meeting all of their requirements.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
· We assisted the Emmett Public Library set up their new outdoor locker system. We will be installing data cabling in order to connect the lockers to broadband, allowing them to be interactive with the overall book and records management system that the library utilizes.
· Emmett is always looking for new ways to do more with less and still increase our services.
7. City Clerk
As the end of the year approaches, please remember that all business licenses, including bartender and alcohol licenses, as well as dog licenses will expire on December 31st. Get your applications in before the end of the year. Bartenders, get yours in for the 13 December council meeting to ensure you are approved for the new year.