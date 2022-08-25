1. Building/Zoning Department
As the summer is coming to a close, please remember to store your camp trailer or RV on your property and not the city street.
Storing a trailer or RV on the city street could result in an infraction ticket.
2. Fire Department
Now that the Dog Days of Summer are upon us, it’s time once again to trim shrubs and tall grasses to create defensible space around your homes.
Also, if you have a Fire Hydrant in front of your house, please clear any brush away from it. We require clear access 360 degrees around the hydrant for a distance of three feet.
3. Library
National Library Week begins September 1st and provides opportunities all month.
Come and check out all the great resources your library card offers. Lots of prizes to win, too, when you use your card to checkout items and complete our fun “Library Bingo Sheet”.
If you are new to Emmett, come get your library card and get hooked on books and have some fun!
4. Police Department
The Emmett Police Department announces a program that can provide Emmett’s businesses with training to survive an active attack event, commonly known as “active shooter training”.
If any Emmett business desires this training, contact Officer Brent Leather at the Emmett Police Department, City Hall, or call 208-365-6055. The training was developed by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) of Texas State University.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works has completed painting all crosswalks on local streets off Washington Avenue.
The Idaho Centennial sign removed from Washington is now at its new home at City Hall.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
The City Council approved a Broadband Telecommunications Policy continuing our strategic efforts in fiber optic and broadband expansion.
Having healthy competition in the broadband space is a good thing. Our everyday life and work requirements rely on high speed, reliable, and available symmetrical broadband connectivity. This is no longer a nicety. It’s become a necessity.
7. City Clerk
When leaks happen, it is crucial that the utilities clerk be able to contact you to be apprised of the situation.
We have had some recent incidents where we tried to contact a customer and the phone number was not the current number.
If you believe your current number is not on file with the City Clerk’s office, please update it as soon as possible. Simply email utilitybilling@cityofemmett.org and send us your update.