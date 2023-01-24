1. Building/Zoning Department
With the rainy season here, make sure your rain gutter downspouts are directing the water away from your foundation to reduce the potential of water entering your crawl space.
2. Fire Department
Insurance companies have contacted the Emmett Fire Department to assist commercial property owners with fire and/or carbon monoxide alarm placement. The Emmett Fire Department his happy to assist any business with such alarm placement.
Goal number one for EFD is to promote the health and safety of all who work or live in the city.
3. Library
Libraries serve important functions for communities, vis-à-vis education. In Emmett, children come to the library long before they start school. Stop by any Tuesday or Thursday morning at 11a.m. You’ll hear the excitement of Story Hour or Story Play as laughter and excited chatter drifts from the Dale Cooper Wing.
Your Emmett Public Library proudly embraces its critical role in early literacy development. We exercise techniques that nurture a love for reading, and that help parents to understand their important role in preparing children to learn. After all, parents are their children’s first teachers.
4. Police Department
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Idaho communications security law stipulates that Idaho is a one-party consent state. In Idaho, it is a criminal offense for a private person to use any device to record communications, whether wire, oral or electronic, without the consent of at least one person taking part in the communication. This means that in Idaho, you are legally allowed to record a conversation if you are a contributor, or with prior consent from one of the involved parties. Idaho Code Ann. § 18-6702. This penalty is a felony; five years and/or $5000.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works is extending storm drainage on South Boise Ave. to help control the flooding that takes place with excessive rain or snowmelt.
The city is mitigating a drainage problem has plagued this area for over three decades.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Many people assume their cloud accounts are automatically backed up and guaranteed against data loss. Surprisingly, this is not always the case.
While companies like Google and Microsoft guarantee that their platforms are accessible and functional, they provide no such guarantee of DATA retention. Make sure you occasionally back up your documents and email files that are saved in such cloud services.
7. City Clerk
Renew your dog license now. All dogs located within city limits and over eight-weeks old are required to be licensed. Any license not renewed before January 31st will be subject to an additional $5.00 fee upon renewal. If you own more than three (3) dogs over eight-weeks old, a city kennel license is required. Please refer to City Code Section 5, Chapter 2, Article A for additional regulations.