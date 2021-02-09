Craters of the Moon National Monument is one of Idaho’s most unique areas.
During the summer, temperatures can soar and the wind seems to always blow.
The landscape is an endless rolling terrain of lava flows, cinder cones and sagebrush.
Everything changes during the winter. At almost 6,000 feet elevation Craters of the Moon gets a pretty good amount of snow. This isn’t your typical winter recreational area. You will not find a large forest of ponderosa pines. What you will find is miles and miles of stunning isolation. If you want to get away from it all, winter at Craters of the Moon is the place to be.
My wife and I made a trip to Craters recently after a large snow storm. We arrived there around noon and found two other cars in the parking lot. The main visitor’s center is open daily and has nice rest rooms. The ranger was helpful and gave suggestions on where to snow shoe. The park's many caves and lava tubes are closed during the winter as are the campgrounds. The rest of the park really shines in the winter.
The 7-mile loop road is closed to cars. But the loop will be groomed for cross country skiing. We arrived right after a storm and the loop hadn’t been groomed yet. Lucky for us there had been a number of snow shoers ahead of us to break trail.
The path starts right at the end of the parking lot at the visitors’ center. You can snow shoe or ski the entire 7-mile loop if you are up for it. Several skiers had skied (skinned) to the top of the cinder cone and skied down. Not many skiers can say they skied down a volcano.
We snowshoed on a path that led out on a lava flow. The path was normally an asphalt and boardwalk pathway. Even with two feet of fresh snow you could make it out. We use ski poles while snowshoeing. It helps you to feel your way to make sure you are still on the pathway. I would not roam across the lava fields. The snow covers a lot of crevices and you’d end up with a broken leg or worse.
If you want a unique winter adventure check out Craters of the Moon.