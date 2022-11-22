Support Local Journalism


In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Idaho Press will be producing an E-Edition only on Friday, Nov. 25, in lieu of a printed version. To access, please log on to IdahoPress.com/eEdition.

Also, be sure to pick up the double issue Thanksgiving paper for expansive local news, including a Boise State football preview leading up to the Friday game against Utah State and a sneak peek on holiday deals.

