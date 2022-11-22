...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late tonight will
bring brief improvement to the stagnant conditions but will
worsen again Thursday and Friday with the return of upper level
ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Idaho Press will be producing an E-Edition only on Friday, Nov. 25, in lieu of a printed version. To access, please log on to IdahoPress.com/eEdition.
Also, be sure to pick up the double issue Thanksgiving paper for expansive local news, including a Boise State football preview leading up to the Friday game against Utah State and a sneak peek on holiday deals.
Idahopress.com is easily accessible via your smart phone/ tablet or desktop/laptop computer, plus, you have 24/7 access to the latest breaking stories. If you have any questions or need assistance accessing idahopress.com or the E-Edition, please contact customer service at 208-467-9252.
Thank you for your continued support of our community-based journalism.