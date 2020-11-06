POCATELLO — There’s something medieval in the sportsmanship procedure of 2020. Handshakes are a thing of the past, and all that germ-spreading has been replaced with a ceremony that feels like it belongs in Roman wars or 4th-grade picture day.
Both teams trickled near midfield with coaches directing them into a straight line. It’s a 10-yard wide stretch of padded football players that go four-deep. With a few feet separating each team, they look at each other in the eyes, wave their helmets and say a few mumbled words of good graces.
It’s an interesting spectacle. For those with a curious eye, it’s often a pretty good tell, too. Ping-ponging glances at the motionless sides is perhaps the best way to observe size in real-time, to learn which team is bigger and stronger. Often, that information alone is all you need to figure out who’s celebrating that night.
Perhaps that’s what made Friday night so surprising. It’s not just that Century walloped a Bishop Kelly team that was heavy favorites (the Knights were ranked third in the season-ending media poll, while Century was unranked), but the Diamondbacks played like the Monstars from Space Jam. When the whistle sounded, they all got taller and bigger and faster.
They played that way, at least.
Century (7-3) knocked off Bishop Kelly, 33-14, on a windy night in Pocatello. The victory thrusts the Diamondbacks into the 4A state semifinals, where they’ll play at Emmett next week.
That wasn’t a scenario most anticipated. Not because Bishop Kelly (6-2) had rattled off six straight wins. Or because the Knights outscored their last three opponents 124-19. Or that their wrecking ball of a running back — 6-foot-2, 195-pound Seth Knothe — could seemingly fall out of bed and pick up seven yards. Or that Bishop Kelly’s offensive line was thought to be one of the tops in the state, with a double-dose of size and masterful technique that rarely saw a struggle.
“Truth be told, on Monday we told our offensive and defensive lines that, for the first time since Highland, we thought they were at a disadvantage,” Century coach Travis Hobson said. “That they weren’t the better offensive and defensive lines.”
And that makes this postgame quote from Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan all the more head-scratching.
“They physically out-played us up front,” he said of Century. “They controlled the line of scrimmage and that’s how you win football games.”