PetIQ CEO Cord Christensen sits at a long conference table, eyeglasses and a can of Coke on the table in front of him. Behind him, cars drive past trees whose leafless branches stretch toward the pale sky. From the glass windows of the conference room, Christensen can see the snow-covered foothills in the distance.
The company was born here in 2010 in the Treasure Valley, and in many ways this building in Eagle symbolizes the growth of a company that’s heading toward $1 billion in revenue. PetIQ specializes, essentially, in making the generic versions of pet medicine. The company went public in 2017 and now employs around 3,500 people.
“The health care market for pets is really an area that no one has really ever focused in on,” Christensen said. “It was crazy to me the size of that market.”
PetIQ has over 3,400 locations in 41 states and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities across the United States, from Florida to Utah. Its stock price is up 24% year to date, as of March 3. This growing, national company is located just down Eagle Road in the heart of the Treasure Valley. And it isn’t shying away from local investment — its name adorns the PetIQ Dog Park in Eagle that opened in 2021.
Christensen himself has a dog, Milo, and the company is pet-friendly. Missy, a cream-colored dog in a PetIQ shirt, greeted visitors at the front door. Then, she growled for a treat and ate it on the carpet.
Another dog, Cora Lee, came into the employee cafeteria with her owner. Her owner and his friends circled around the table, checking out different colored dog bandannas laid out for the taking.
Cora Lee, a golden retriever, waited by the door to the outside. She already had on a pink bandanna.
The company has its roots in the Great Recession. Christensen said because of the “bifurcation of responsibility,” he wasn’t the one who typically took the dog to the vet, but in 2008, he had more time on his hands and went to the vet.
“You go to the vet and you get this bill and you’re like, does this really cost this much?” Christensen said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Christensen was able to draw on his previous experiences in this venture. His background is studying markets and he used to “build non-traditional businesses” for Albertsons, he said.
Pet owners are really a “captive audience,” he said, and veterinarians can charge what they want.
Vet care spending rose by $6 billion from 2000 to 2013, the Washington Post reported in 2015. Some people in response to rising costs wouldn’t take their pets in to get care, according to the Post.
“Who's winning is the fact that more pets are in health care,” Christensen said. “Putting these items where you shop frequently at a value isn't that hard of a strategy to get your head around.”
PetIQ was also able to really carve out a large chunk of market share in part thanks to a series of acquisitions. Those acquisitions included VIP Petcare, minor emergency preventative care clinics similar to those for humans. PetIQ also bought an Omaha, Nebraska, company that was a competitor.
The company did hit a bit of a strange time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people bought pandemic puppies, but a bigger factor driving sales was that people started spending more on self-care. People weren’t spending money out in the world but were spending money on the things around them all the time, namely their pets.
It’s a big rise for Christensen, who was raised in the Treasure Valley. He attended Frontier Elementary, Lowell Scott Junior High, Centennial High School and Boise State University.
Now, there’s a VetIQ clinic inside a Walmart in Meridian and of course the main building in Eagle. From the rooftop of the headquarters, clouds drape themselves along the foothills. Orange chairs line wooden tables. Inside, Missy and her owner have left for the day.
“I've always kind of built things here,” Christensen said. “We're going to be here and stay here.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.