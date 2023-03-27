Four years ago, Steve Henry almost died.
Born and raised in Nampa, Henry started Wild West Aircraft 12 years ago, selling several airplane kits including the Highlander and SuperSTOL by JustAircraft.
“We work out of our home and keep our airplanes out in the hangar. People come from all over the country and go for a demo flight with me,” Henry said.
Henry is known for tinkering with the airplanes and finding ways to make them better — one of the improvements to his own plane came after his near-death experience.
He was flying in his bright yellow Highlander, which was new at the time, when one of his crimpers failed. He was 500 feet off the ground, flaps down to slow the plane, when one flap slid out of the down position.
“I didn’t even know what happened,” Henry recalled. “I just felt that bam and my plane just dove, just turned and dove for the ground.”
Nose down, Henry instinctively got his flaps up to match the failed flap and hit the gas. That was enough to lift the tail of the plane up, flying Henry just above rooftops.
“I would’ve quit flying, but it’s like, what else can I do? I’m so invested in this,” he said.
Partially to cope with the experience and partially because of his tinkering nature, Henry added two more cables going to his flaps on his new Highlander to create another safety net.
His new plane, which has some secret superpowers to help him win upcoming races, has 1,200 pounds of thrust, while most planes like his only have 400.
"There's always room for improvement," Henry said.
Some of his other improvements include leading edge cuffs that help the plane go faster and slower and slats that help the plane land slower. In addition to his experimental work making airplanes faster, Henry has worked with Shock Monsters in California on suspension to smooth out the plane's landings.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
As people build their own airplanes, they call Wild West Aircraft for help. Steve, who has built about a dozen airplanes, said he usually has a good idea of how to help people as they build.
“I focus on things that other people can do because I want to help people that buy these kits from us also have just as cool a plane as this,” he said, motioning to his yellow Highlander in his hangar.
Henry has been flying Highlanders for 18 years and travels around the world for competitions. There are two competitions he typically flies in: one called a national STOL series, which is a short takeoff and short landing competition, and the other is called STOL drag, which is like a drag race on a 2,000-foot course.
“Last year, I got first place in everything except a second in one STOL competition,” Henry said. “We don’t always win every single one, but we win just about everything. It’s because I practice a lot; I do know how to fly my airplane well. We go to a lot of competitions, there’s probably not a lot of people who go to as many competitions as we do.”
Henry has always raced, even before airplanes; racing his dad to the barn turned into racing bicycles with neighbors and friends, to racing in motorcycles. Planes were just a natural part of the progression, he said. At 47 years old, he started flying.
“Being the racer that I am, this competitive nature, I just couldn’t help myself,” he said.
He had wanted to fly airplanes since he was a kid, but motion sickness got in the way. Henry recalls getting horrible headaches that would last days after flying.
“The really, really hard part was the headaches. I would just climb out of the airplane and just lay on the ground,” Henry said. “I basically had a headache for three years.”
But after three years of flying, he finally got a little acclimated to the motion.
Flying quickly became about the challenge, he said: landing tighter, flying faster. After flying a lightweight plane that didn’t require a license, Henry realized he wanted something more.
“We bought one of these Highlander kits, built it and never looked back,” Henry said. “People can see that it’s a very capable airplane, that’s why I keep working with it."
Kits from Wild West Aircraft are anywhere between $70,000-$100,000. To purchase a kit, call 208-880-7887.