Carolyn and Jeff Hennen had known for a while they wanted to run a business.

But they were not picky about what kind of business. Both musicians, they joined forces as a duo in college, playing a consistent stream of gigs to earn money, which provided some business know-how. Jeff earned his MBA from Northwest Nazarene University and worked for a variety of large corporations; Carolyn worked in health care doing cardiac ultrasounds.

CAVALCADE The Rag Company

Gabe Garcia, with The Rag Company, wipes down the hood of a pickup truck being used by the production team in a promotional video, Monday, March 13, 2023.
CAVALCADE The Rag Company

Dane Hennen channels his inner Marty McFly as the production team at The Rag Company reenact a scene from the 1980's movie "Back to The Future" while shooting a promotional video, Monday, March 13, 2023.

