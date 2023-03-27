Carolyn and Jeff Hennen had known for a while they wanted to run a business.
But they were not picky about what kind of business. Both musicians, they joined forces as a duo in college, playing a consistent stream of gigs to earn money, which provided some business know-how. Jeff earned his MBA from Northwest Nazarene University and worked for a variety of large corporations; Carolyn worked in health care doing cardiac ultrasounds.
In 2012, they made an offer on a Boise-based microfiber rags business called The Rag Company.
One of its owners, Bev Horn, was in hospice and wanted to sell to buyers interested in growing the business. When Carolyn and Jeff told Horn and her husband, Dale Horn, that they meant business, the company was theirs.
Microfiber cloth is made of polyester and polyamide, two types of synthetic materials. At the time the couple bought the company, it was known in some circles but had yet to reach its heyday. Since then, Carolyn and Jeff have worked to take the company to the next level while striving to create an environment where people are excited to come to work.
They were not concerned about income or sales because they were not planning to quit their day jobs, and they did not want to push products they could not stand behind, Jeff said.
“We just wanted to see, ‘what could we do with a business?'" Jeff said, “and can we have some fun with it, really try different things. We’d always had the creative side, that has always been so important to us, and (we wanted to) have some fun, tap into people’s talent, build a culture.”
To that end, their focus has been on educating people, which builds trust and creates customers, he said.
Carolyn said their efforts have paid off.
“It has surprised both of us,” she said. “(The company) has just grown and grown, year over year.”
A year after buying the company, sales were at $125,000. In 2023, Jeff estimates sales will be $28 million.
In 2014, Carolyn began Boise State University’s international executive MBA program, planning to move into administration at St. Luke’s, she said. But she learned so much about international trade and company culture that she decided halfway through the program to turn her attention to The Rag Company full time. Jeff left his day job in 2021.
Customers and focus
One creative puzzle the pair initially had to solve was what customer base they would focus on. At the time, microfiber rags were already well-known in two arenas: janitorial and sanitation uses in hotels and hospitals, and the automotive industry, Jeff said.
They soon discovered that their new company already had a number of high-profile clients: luxury hotels on the East Coast and Tesla Motors, Jeff said.
About a year after acquiring the company, a person approached the Hennens saying he had been looking for their towels for three years.
Known as the Junkman, he was a YouTube automotive detailing influencer, and he wanted to feature the company’s towels in an episode, Jeff said.
About two weeks later, The Rag Company’s website traffic started exploding at 5 a.m.; they could see that visitors were coming from the Junkman’s YouTube channel.
The episode had essentially been a 15-minute infomercial, Jeff said.
“You can’t buy that kind of promotion,” he said.
It was a turning point for the couple, who realized there could be a large customer base from the automotive detailing world.
Their sons, Cory and Dane Hennen, were two of the company's earliest employees. Dane had extensive knowledge of cars and video know-how. He began looking into building a media marketing presence for the company.
Initially, the company had not planned to sell automotive detailing chemicals, but they decided to expand into that area, Jeff said. In 2020, the company built out its in-house studio, where they demonstrate products, including those from around the world.
It has helped the company work with all kinds of vendors, Carolyn said. Out of its 45 employees, 10 work for the media arm, Carolyn said.
“It has been great for a lot of global brands because of the marketing we can do for them” for Amazon and other channels, she said. In turn, The Rag Company gets favorable pricing for the product, she said.
The Rag Company essentially becomes the marketing team for that product, Jeff said. It helps businesses that do not have the expertise or resources that The Rag Company does. It has also given the Hennens a chance to learn from the product maker’s knowledge and expertise, Carolyn said.
Companies that want a product vetted by The Rag Company should expect a one-year wait time, Jeff said. The company only promotes products they can stand behind, and they take a full year to see how it performs over time and in all weather conditions, he said.
March and April is the unofficial beginning of automotive detailing season, and each year people in that arena want to know what the latest products are, Jeff said. The company is hosting a four-day conference the first week in April where over 25 vendors will be flying in to participate in a virtual trade show with live demos and a live broadcasting crew.
Opportunity and transition
In addition to its current offerings, the Hennens anticipate moving into the beauty and spa industry as well, hoping to replicate their success. They plan to focus on microfiber towels, accessories and makeup removing products but will steer clear of makeup itself, which is highly competitive, Jeff said.
The company regularly gets offers from people who want to buy the company, but they are not interested in selling. They would not want to risk the customer service and culture they have built, Jeff said.
“People are way more important to us than money,” Jeff said. “We're in a good spot … we just have to make sure that everybody else that has contributed to help get us to this point … (is) well taken care of and that we can keep this train going,” Jeff said.
The company will open a new brick and mortar store this summer that it plans to sublet to an automotive detailing distributor who will sell their products as well, Carolyn said.
They are also in the process of planning their transition into retirement, including building out a strong leadership team. John Green is the company’s chief operations officer and a key employee to the continued health and operations of the business, Jeff said.
The couple do not have a firm retirement date. Both plan to continue lightly managing some of the business operations, while making time for other pursuits.
“We’re going to travel,” Jeff said. “It’s time for us to go have some fun.”