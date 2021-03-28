BOISE — I walked into Enchanting Objects on a rainy Saturday, looking for a cute antique sewing table to support another one of my pandemic hobbies I have taken on over the last year. However, I did not make it out with a sewing machine, I came out with two shirts and some earrings.
Enchanting Objects has old antique furniture, decorations, household items and clothing, all stuffed into an old house and backyard on State Street in Boise.
Something I have admired about the Treasure Valley over the last two years is how many antique stores and cool furniture stores there are here. I've moved to two apartments in the valley and each time it is one of my favorite things to start over with furniture and fill my spaces with new, used furniture.
Now that I am going into the office more since the spread of COVID-19 has slowed, my classic look of a medium-sized men's hoodie and black sweat pants is no longer acceptable. I didn't find a sewing table at Enchanting Objects, but I did find some cute ’90s style shirts for work and a pair of gold hoops.
The clothing and earrings at Enchanting Objects were from another seller, Angie Parry-Lemon at Pink Lemon Goods. She sells vintage clothing and jewelry in Boise. She has a section at Enchanting Objects and also an Etsy page where she sells pieces she collects. They come in all sizes, and I really had to hold myself back from buying more than a few items.
Parry-Lemon's Etsy page is etsy.com/shop/pinklemongoods.