Response times for the largest police agencies in Ada County remain consistent despite the increased road congestion due to the area's tremendous growth over the past few years.
Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the average response time for officers responding to an emergency situation is about 4 minutes. During fiscal year 2019, it was 3 minutes 51 seconds, which was on par with previous years.
Williams said in order to keep response times down, or stable, officers are assigned to different areas in the city, which has a population of roughly 228,800 people.
"We are currently doing an analysis of those assignments to determine if we need to adjust our model based on call load and travel time," Williams added.
The department also plans to open a station in downtown Boise later this year to combat the "large volume of calls for service" officers are receiving in that area, Williams said. In the future, additional stations could be opened elsewhere in the city to ensure resources are being properly allocated, she added.
The Meridian Police Department is combating growth in a similar way, according to spokeswoman Stephany Galbreaith.
"As growth occurs in the city of Meridian, the Meridian Police Department adjusts with staffing; this is evaluated once every six months," Galbreaith said. "We look over the types of calls and volume of calls occurring in the areas of impact within Meridian and adjust where our officers' beats, or areas of patrol, are to help maintain our average response times."
Galbreaith said during the last two years, the department's average response times showed no change due to growth, mirroring Boise police.
In 2019, Meridian officers, who are divided into three teams, responded to emergency situations in 10 minutes 40 seconds in priority area one, 7 minutes 11 seconds in priority area two, and 3 minutes 46 seconds in priority area three, according to department data.
In 2018, response times were 10 minutes 26 seconds in priority area one, 7 minutes 11 seconds in priority area two, and 3 minutes 51 seconds in priority area three.
Galbreaith added the agency also works with the Idaho Transportation Department and the Ada County Highway District "on their traffic control and work plans, along with their timelines on construction projects."
"Our officer’s patrol all over the community, (and are) prepared to answer calls for service through the current construction projects and modify as needed based on the joint communication we have with ITD and ACHD," Galbreaith said.
Like the Meridian and Boise police departments, the Ada County Sheriff's Office hasn't seen much of a change in response times throughout the last few years either. In fact, the agency has actually seen a reduction in some areas, spokesman Patrick Orr said.
In 2018, deputies, which are split into two teams, responded to emergency situations in 5 minutes 53 seconds in the north part of the county and 5 minutes 54 seconds in the south, data shows. Exact response times are still being determined for 2019, but are roughly the same, Orr said.
Several deputies have been added to all patrol locations to deal with Ada County's growing population and road congestion, Orr said. At least two additional deputies have been assigned to each patrol area in recent years.
These locations also include the cities of Eagle, Kuna and Star, which have contracts in place with the sheriff's office, Orr said. In 2018, response times were 4 minutes 9 seconds in Star, 3 minutes 22 seconds in Kuna, and 3 minutes 2 seconds in Eagle, data shows. Compared to past years, these times were either very similar or differed by about a minute at most.