Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Some missionaries walk door to door, others come by car. These missionaries come by plane. 

“It’s one of the coolest things you get to do with an airplane,” Mission Aviation Fellowship International President and CEO David Holsten said.

Missionary Aviation Fellowship

David Holsten, CEO of Missionary Aviation Fellowship, poses in front of a Cessna 206G in a hanger at the organization's headquarters in Nampa, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The aircraft is simliar to one flown by Holsten during his time serving as an MAF pilot in Indonesia.
CAVALCADE Missionary Aviation Fellowship

Danny Hulls, an instructor pilot at Missionary Aviation Fellowship (MAF) in Nampa, sets up a Kodiak flight simulator for a takeoff from a remote Idaho airstrip Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Founding Facts

The faith-based organization has been around for 78 years, founded in 1945. The first MAF pilot was Betty Green, a woman from Seattle. She and her parents, Holsten said, were ahead of their time. 

“Even in the 30’s, her parents got behind that dream of hers and they helped her get flight training,” Holsten said. 

Green went on to be pilot with the women’s auxiliary service, flying planes in non combat roles, testing planes and training other pilots. She later served with MAF for more than 25 years. 

Load comments