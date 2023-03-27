Some missionaries walk door to door, others come by car. These missionaries come by plane.
“It’s one of the coolest things you get to do with an airplane,” Mission Aviation Fellowship International President and CEO David Holsten said.
MAF is an international Christian organization that strives to “bring help, hope and healing” through aviation, according to Holsten.
After years based in Southern California, MAF headquarters moved to Nampa in 2006, occupying a 20-acre campus with 150 employees. The move came after the executive team deemed Southern California to be an "unsustainable" place to be located, VP of Aviation Dan Whitehead said.
"As an aviation training entity, it was hard to find space to train. There’s lots of traffic and controlled airspace. Then there was the economic implications of California becoming more expensive,” Whitehead said. “Workers comp got so expensive there. Nampa was just very open, friendly and welcoming. The mayor at that time was also a pilot interested in MAF; he was very proactive in inviting us.”
MAF works alongside various governments to bring medical care, community service, Bible translators, new churches, patient evacuations and community development projects that include water, economic and transportation projects to places in need all over the world.
"It's a little hard to wrap your head around... What would it be like if there were no roads? No grocery stores? No Walmarts, no hospitals, no police force?" Holsten said.
These are the places MAF strives to serve.
About half of their activity takes place in Indonesia, making the country MAF's largest area of operation, according to Holsten. The organization also has a big presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Lesotho, but recently had to pull back in Haiti because it was unsafe to have staff there, Holsten said.
"The nature of the work we do, it tends to be in countries where things don't work very well," Holsten said.
The organization has staff stationed in places around the world dealing with geographical remoteness, hostilities taking place on the ground and minimal health care. In addition to the 150 employees in Nampa, MAF has another 150 employees who serve cross-culturally. MAF is funded by a team of supporters who provide support not only financially, but sometimes emotionally and by prayer, Whitehead said. Each staff member at MAF has to raise enough money to support their entire family.
"When we send staff somewhere, we want them to be able to engage with people in that local language and culture," Holsten said. "Most of our staff, before they even start to fly an airplane in South America or Africa or Indonesia, they'll go through up to a year of language and culture training."
Many staff members climb the ladder at MAF, including Holsten, Whitehead and Brock Larson, who all serve in leadership positions in Nampa.
While they are all pilots, they each got a different start in aviation.
Holsten started as a pilot and mechanic, leaving for Indonesia in 2001. For him, aviation was a deep-rooted passion.
“I wanted to be a pilot. For as long as I can remember, I was fascinated by airplanes. It's kind of one of those dreams that a little kid can have that never goes away,” Holsten said. “I wanted to fly airplanes, but I also wanted it to be for something that was bigger than myself."
That desire for something more was exactly what brought Holsten to MAF.
"I wanted to serve God through the work that I did, and this provided sort of the perfect marriage of that of aviation and then getting to do it as a form of ministry and service to others,” he said.
Whitehead, who is over all MAF field programs and flight operations, didn’t start out in aviation, like many of his co-workers did. He got a degree in music and worked in that field for several years. Everything changed when he met with some missionaries, Whitehead said.
“I felt like God wanted me to work in a different field,” he said.
So, Whitehead redirected and connected with people in MAF who explained missionary aviation to him. He got training and applied to MAF, and was quickly assigned as a pilot and mechanic.
“You’re always being challenged; I like that about flying,” Whitehead said. “It’s a tool you can immediately see how it benefits people. Every day I was getting to fly patients or medical professionals in … you’re seeing almost immediate results from what you're doing.”
Before moving back to the U.S. in 2018, Whitehead spent 24 years abroad, spending time in several countries including Nicaragua and Ecuador. He found a lot of good in aviation.
“I felt like this is what I was made to do. This is how God put me together. It never felt like a sacrifice, it just felt like what I was supposed to be doing,” Whitehead said.
Brock Larson grew up watching his dad fly in the Air Force and followed in his footsteps. After 21 years in the Air Force, Larson got involved with MAF and spent his first year as a pilot in Indonesia, landing on mountainsides in jungles.
"I speak for all of our overseas staff in saying that it is a privilege to live and serve in the places we do," Larson said. "I know my wife and I felt that way in Indonesia. And, as guests in those places, we try hard to honor, respect and love the people, culture and even government."
Now, Larson works as the Global Impact VP. It's his job, he said, to ask questions like, "are we really doing that for which we believe God put us in place?" and "How do we make sure that our staff are doing their best to be an example of Jesus to others around them?"
Larson often looks back on his times flying in Indonesia, making landings that he never thought possible, praying as he flew and helping locals every day.
"We never felt like we were flying alone," Larson said. "I feel like God gifted me with the skill of being a pilot."