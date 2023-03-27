Support Local Journalism


The dried brown skin of an alligator hangs from the wall. Its long, narrowing tail points toward the ground. The gator’s knobby textured skin is a far cry from the smooth and ornate leather holsters sitting on top of a glass case in the front of Milt Sparks Holsters in Garden City.

A black-and-white photo of Milt himself is another fixture on the wall behind the front desk. Milt was a pilot in World War II, said current President Nick Harvey. He was flying for the state after the war and other pilots wanted flight bags. Milt found he was good at leather goods and started the company in 1969 in Star.

With their shop dog Badger at their feet, Nick Harvey and Leslie Frederiksen reflect on how blessed they are to be the current owners of Milt Sparks Holsters. The couple are the third generation to run the 54-year-old business.
Examples of many styles and models of holsters cover the glass top of a display case at Milt Sparks Holsters in Garden City. A certificate from Gunsite Academy, a renowned firearms training facility in Arizona, can be seen inside the display case.

