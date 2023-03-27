Examples of many styles and models of holsters cover the glass top of a display case at Milt Sparks Holsters in Garden City. A certificate from Gunsite Academy, a renowned firearms training facility in Arizona, can be seen inside the display case.
With their shop dog Badger at their feet, Nick Harvey and Leslie Frederiksen reflect on how blessed they are to be the current owners of Milt Sparks Holsters. The couple are the third generation to run the 54-year-old business.
The dried brown skin of an alligator hangs from the wall. Its long, narrowing tail points toward the ground. The gator’s knobby textured skin is a far cry from the smooth and ornate leather holsters sitting on top of a glass case in the front of Milt Sparks Holsters in Garden City.
A black-and-white photo of Milt himself is another fixture on the wall behind the front desk. Milt was a pilot in World War II, said current President Nick Harvey. He was flying for the state after the war and other pilots wanted flight bags. Milt found he was good at leather goods and started the company in 1969 in Star.
“There’s a lot of those little niche companies in Idaho that people don’t realize that, yeah, it is an Idaho business,” Harvey said. “...We have a good base, good firearm manufacturing base in Idaho, very firearms friendly. So that helps a lot. The outdoor activities help.”
The company moved to Idaho City until 1990, but then down to Boise. Harvey started in 2000 as an apprentice sweeping floors. He became a minority partner in the mid-2010s, and then bought out the old owner along with his wife, Leslie Frederiksen, in 2017. She works as secretary for the company.
High demand is par for the course for the two. The company has run a consistent backlog of three to four months for years. But the pandemic brought more people to gun ownership and now the backlog is around 30-34 weeks, about seven to eight months.
“It’s a very labor intensive product,” Harvey said.
The process begins in the back of the shop, in the cutting room. A large retractable garage door-type wall takes up one wall. Belts are cut on a curve at a wooden table with measurement markings. The 3-year-old shop dog, Badger, follows Harvey.
Two large shelving units hold cowhide and horsehide. Behind, in a little space off of the main room, is a large machine that’s essentially a giant cookie cutter.
Harvey takes a cutter off the wall and places a piece of leather on the machine. He turns on a switch and the machine hums as he pushes the machine down on top of the cutter with a clank. Out comes a piece of leather in the exact shape he wanted.
“We can just click them out,” Harvey said, turning off the switch. The humming stops. “It’s real quick to do them now.”
Somewhere between 50% or 60% of their products are cut out like that.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Next stop is the sewing machines lining one wall. This machine is different from most — rather than the needle breaking the material and bringing the thread with it, an awl will poke through the leather and the needle comes up from the bottom, carrying the thread.
The machine bangs as Harvey holds his foot on the square gray pedal underneath. Twenty seconds later, two rows of white stitches poke through the leather. Harvey pulls the leather away like he’s done this a hundred times, and snips the thread.
It would take 20 minutes by hand, Harvey said.
Each person who works at the company puts their initials on the holster they craft. Harvey’s been there long enough that 90% of the time he can tell who makes what without the initial.
The people making the holsters are working, talking and walking through a room between the main entrance and the cutting room. Silver models of pistols hang on the backboards of workbenches. The United States and Idaho flags hang on the wall.
“My goal is to keep the quality consistent,” Harvey said. “And I don’t want to expand beyond those capabilities.”
Ryan Johnson, one of the makers, walks down the aisle of workbenches. At a machine, he cranks a lever and a gear cuts through a piece of leather along its tracing. He weaves the leather through, allowing the gear to sharply follow the line.
One of the minority partners, Scott Kubik, is at another workbench.
“I love it. It’s an old-school craft,” he said. “There’s no way to mass produce it.”
Badger the dog sits in the aisle of the workbenches. The makers work away on the leather. Frederiksen and Harvey talk about how blessed they feel.
“I think it’s an honor to be the third generation to run this business,” Frederiksen said. “And it’s been here for 54 years.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.