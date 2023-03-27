Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


HOMEDALE — Building a model airplane used to be a popular childhood pastime. As adults, some aviation enthusiasts take that passion to the next level: building their own flyable airplanes.

But they are not necessarily designing the plane from scratch. Kitfox, based in Homedale, is a company that sells real-life airplane kits to pilots, both licensed and soon-to-be.

Recommended for you

Load comments