A box of freshly machined Blast Forward Devices (BFD) at Indian Creek Design in Nampa, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The BFD, developed by Indian Creek Design, attaches to the barrel of a rifle causing the concussive force of firing to be directed downrange away from the shooter.
A box of freshly machined Blast Forward Devices (BFD) at Indian Creek Design in Nampa, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The BFD, developed by Indian Creek Design, attaches to the barrel of a rifle causing the concussive force of firing to be directed downrange away from the shooter.
Metal shavings fly as a computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine cuts into a block of aluminum that will eventually become a MoFo precision rifle chassis at Indian Creek Design in Nampa on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
A box of freshly machined Blast Forward Devices (BFD) at Indian Creek Design in Nampa, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The BFD, developed by Indian Creek Design, attaches to the barrel of a rifle causing the concussive force of firing to be directed downrange away from the shooter.
Metal shavings fly as a computer numerical control (CNC) milling machine cuts into a block of aluminum that will eventually become a MoFo precision rifle chassis at Indian Creek Design in Nampa on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Jerry Dobbin has been machining since 1978. When he and his wife moved to Idaho in 1993, Dobbin opened up a shop focused on contract computer numerical control milling and turning and contract manufacturing called Indian Creek Design. The company has been digging into the adventure sport world and creating new products to solve real-world inconveniences ever since.
According to sales manager and marketing specialist Gary Adams, the motivation at ICD largely comes from the desire to solve problems or innovate new solutions to replace existing ones that “don’t quite get their jobs 100% done." Many of the products come from problems that the ICD staff has encountered in their own lives.
When Dobbin first started out, he was into paintball, so a lot of his designs revolved around that. Dobbin held over a dozen patents for different designs and features of paintball technology advancements, according to Adams. ICD’s most popular paintball gun is the B2K, or Bushmaster 2000. Adams said this gun provided people with a quality product at an accessible price point.
According to Adams, the height of ICD’s footprint was during the peak popularity of paintball. The company has since downsized but recently gained more traction as it broke into the firearm accessory market.
ICD’s most popular product in this regard is its blast forwarding device, or BFD, according to Adams. The BFD, named by Adams, got its name because while blast forwarding devices have been around since about the 1960s, according to Adams, this was the first one that was “virtually universal” and offered proven recoil mitigation.
“The BFD so totally changes — in a positive way — the way shooting a modern sporting rifle ‘feels’ that it is really a big flipping deal,” Adams said in an email.
Blast forwarding devices were created to allow the recoil-combating benefits of a muzzle brake while also helping to direct the blast of sound and fire from the gun forward. Creating one that would have a universal fit was a feat, according to Adams, but not one that Dobbin wasn’t up for.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“The BFD is a perfect example of our owner's engineering mind,” Adams said. “I was putting together specs for the proposed BFD and sketching concepts, but couldn't quite solve the conundrum of getting past one key detail of the universal design. I worked on that for about four to five weeks trying all sorts of variations, then finally went to Jerry with my stalemate issue. In less than 10 minutes he dropped by my office with not only an extremely elegant solution, but had it already drawn up in C.A.D.”
Adams said the product really helped the company launch into its next chapter.
Other popular firearm accessories from the company include the Side Tracking Folder Unit — or STFU — and the Modular Forwarding Chassis — MoFo. Adams said most of the products have a bit of a “cheeky” component to their name because that is a part of who they are and it’s also the culture of the business. He said in spite of the humor, they take their product production and design very seriously.
“We're dead serious about quality and good service, but we also love life and are blessed with doing relatively fun things, so why not have fun with it?” Adams said.
But it’s not all paintball and firearms. Indian Creek Design’s online store also features products for motorbikes, electric guitars and phone mounts. The team also does quite a bit of contracted production work, specialized one-off projects for custom car companies and a variety of other projects.
“If you need any help with just about any product or potential product, with design/engineering, with manufacturing itself, any or all of that, we can probably help,” Adams said. “We make one-off custom parts, and we make 50,000 (quantity) parts too, happily.“
Indian Creek Design is located in Nampa and can be reached at 208-468-0446 or icdfaq@gmail.com.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.