Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jerry Dobbin has been machining since 1978. When he and his wife moved to Idaho in 1993, Dobbin opened up a shop focused on contract computer numerical control milling and turning and contract manufacturing called Indian Creek Design. The company has been digging into the adventure sport world and creating new products to solve real-world inconveniences ever since.

According to sales manager and marketing specialist Gary Adams, the motivation at ICD largely comes from the desire to solve problems or innovate new solutions to replace existing ones that “don’t quite get their jobs 100% done." Many of the products come from problems that the ICD staff has encountered in their own lives.

CAVALCADE Indian Creek Design

A box of freshly machined Blast Forward Devices (BFD) at Indian Creek Design in Nampa, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The BFD, developed by Indian Creek Design, attaches to the barrel of a rifle causing the concussive force of firing to be directed downrange away from the shooter.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

Recommended for you

Load comments