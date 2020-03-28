Idaho Transportation Director Brian Ness wanted to be the director of a transportation department long before he gained his position in Idaho.
Now, 10 years into his role, he said he is most proud that he was able to "unleash the creativity" of the department's approximately 1,600 employees, and give them the freedom to put their skills to good use.
"I cannot be successful as the director alone," Ness said.
Ness started developing his passion for transportation when he was about 5 or 6 years old, living in Cedar Falls, Iowa. His father worked as a city engineer, and would take him to see the paving projects he was working on and allowed him to play around the project sites.
By the 1980s, Ness was working for the Michigan Department of Transportation. He said he served in nearly every role imaginable, including materials tester, bridge constructor, maintenance worker, designer for airports and highways and a district engineer.
Ness said he always envisioned an early retirement, around 52 or 53. But when he was nearing that age, he said he heard about the opportunity to be the director for ITD, a position Ness had been working toward for most of his career.
"I always had my eye on 'director,'" Ness said.
Taking the job was somewhat of a risk. Not only was Ness close to the age when he wanted to retire, but moving from Michigan to Idaho would impact his family, and transportation directors weren't known for being a very stable position.
ITD Communication Manager Vince Trimboli said the average transportation director in the U.S. only holds the position for about two years. Prior to Ness, ITD went through three directors in the span of eight years.
Ness said it was his wife who encouraged him to pursue the position. He was hired by the ITD board of directors in November 2009. Ness and his family spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that year packing boxes instead of unwrapping presents, he said.
There were a few key differences between Michigan and Idaho that Ness noticed early on after he took the job. For one, he said Idaho's largest metropolitan areas are separated by much larger stretches of land than Michigan's large cities are. Michigan's transportation department also kept the roads more clear of snow after a snowfall, whereas Idaho drivers were used to driving on snowpack.
In addition to that, Ness said the political climate in Idaho was very contentious between the department and the state government when he came on board. He said lawmakers saw ITD as inefficient, and the department was under several audits at the time.
"We had no credibility," Ness said.
Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who has served in the Idaho Legislature for about 19 years, confirmed that legislators did not have much confidence in ITD prior to Ness' arrival, and that as a result several efforts to increase funding for the department failed.
Ness said he started building trust with the government by allowing ITD employees opportunities to be creative and solve major problems with the state's transportation system. The government felt that ITD was wasteful, and when he examined the department, he said he found several supervisory positions he thought were unnecessary. These positions forced employees to work in more isolated environments, and hindered both creativity and communication, he said.
Steadily, Ness said he eliminated 62 supervisory positions from the department. The process did not involve layoffs, he said, but instead he moved people in supervisory positions to more useful roles or he simply would not replace a position once the employee left ITD.
Trimboli said over five years, ITD tracked about $11 million in efficiency savings.
Hill said Ness built respect among lawmakers by listening to their concerns and cutting middle management positions to put more money into projects. ITD received more funding, and Hill said he expects the department may receive even more funding by next year's legislative session.
"He restored that credibility," Hill said.
With the excessive positions gone, Ness challenged ITD employees to find better ways to do their jobs based on the hands-on experience they had in their positions. He said when he came to ITD, he told the staff he wanted the department to be the best in the U.S. At first, he said many employees doubted his optimism, but over time, his goal became a motivator.
"We want to be an A-plus organization in an A world," Ness said.
It was ITD employees who work on Idaho's roads regularly that came up with the department's "Swarm the Storm" initiative, which has since earned ITD national recognition. Swarm the Storm has ITD employees work with the National Weather Service to see when a snowstorm is coming in so employees can orient their work schedules around that. Instead of a steady level of employees working the roads each day, a larger group is prepared to handle the snow as it hits the roads.
Through the initiative, Trimboli said the amount of time ITD-managed roads are clear of ice and snow during a snowstorm has increased from 28% to 86% over 10 years.
Though Ness gives a lot of credit to his employees, the man himself also works long hours at the department. Ness said he typically works 10-12 hour days, and even when he's off the clock he's often working. Trimboli said it's not uncommon for him to receive text messages from Ness at 3 or 4 a.m. about a work issue.
"He's constantly thinking, constantly working," Trimboli said.
Ness said he originally thought he would retire from the department after 10 years. But last summer, he committed to four more years with ITD. He said he still has unfinished goals, and he wants to be there to see them accomplished.
"I don't think we're done," Ness said.