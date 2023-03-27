It’s not uncommon for children to come up with wild — yet inventive — ideas. Which is why when Russ Nelson’s daughter, eighth-grader Grace Gilbertson, burst into the house yelling about a s’more shop, he didn’t pay much attention to the idea. But that wasn’t the case for his wife, Stacy Nelson.
“It just, it never left my head. Because I'd really never seen anything like it and so we just kind of kept thinking about it a lot,” Stacy Nelson said. “Grace and I talked about it a lot.”
Pretty soon all that talk led to experimentation and the quest to come up with the perfect gourmet marshmallow to build their s’mores around. Their KitchenAid mixer became their laboratory. After about a year, the perfect marshmallow was settled on and Creekside Mallow Co. was on the verge of becoming a real company.
Now, several years later, Creekside Mallow Co. is a nationwide company based in the Treasure Valley. But, the company is largely retail-based — selling bags of its marshmallows in flavors ranging from classic vanilla to huckleberry.
The s’mores part of the operation is still around, but it’s taken a back seat to the larger marshmallow operation. The marshmallows can be found in all 50 states and are sold in major grocery stores and retailers like Albertsons, D&B Supply, REI and HomeGoods, according to Russ Nelson.
“It's hard to say how big we are. I know that we just keep making more and more marshmallows,” Russ Nelson said.
The kitchen and warehouse are currently housed in a building three times the size of their original location. And they will soon have to move to a warehouse three times the size of their current one.
Gilbertson, now 22 years old, can look at large shipments going out and know she played a big part in each bag. She said she gets emotional when she thinks about how her parents took her idea and ran with it.
“It is an amazing experience to get to grow this business with my parents. And we get to spend every day together. I step back and look at it a lot,” Gilbertson said. “It just means a lot that we get to do this together and we get to build this together and share the successes as it grows.”
But how does anyone make a business out of a marshmallow? One of the interviewers at the Small Business Development Center asked this very question when Stacy Nelson originally went in to pitch the idea. She described the experience as reminiscent of the TV show "Shark Tank."
“I didn't have the answer for that, but we sure have done it now. And the answer is you make the best marshmallow out there,” Stacy Nelson said.
Flavor is perhaps one of the biggest pieces of that, according to Stacy Nelson. She said their goal was to avoid the “commercialized” chalky taste of typical marshmallows. The family accomplishes this by incorporating at least a part of each flavor’s namesake into the recipe. For example, huckleberry marshmallows have huckleberry oil and jam in them. The lemon flavor has lemon oil in it.
“We try to keep our flavors as close to natural tasting as we can,” Stacy Nelson said.
It’s a lot of trial and error and if something doesn’t taste natural, then the company isn’t interested in making it. That’s why they don’t have strawberry.
Russ Nelson said that future goals for the company include growing the brand’s presence in North Idaho and elsewhere. He said it wasn’t until recently that they’ve had to seek out accounts instead of them being dropped on their doorstep.
In addition to growing the brand, the company is also expanding its product line. Russ Nelson said they are in the process of launching a smaller, snackable-size marshmallow.
“That's our goal is just keep making every year better than the last one,” Russ Nelson said.
The Nelson family’s marshmallows can be purchased at a variety of different retailers in the Treasure Valley. Their products can also be purchased online at creeksidemallow.com.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.