It’s not uncommon for children to come up with wild — yet inventive — ideas. Which is why when Russ Nelson’s daughter, eighth-grader Grace Gilbertson, burst into the house yelling about a s’more shop, he didn’t pay much attention to the idea. But that wasn’t the case for his wife, Stacy Nelson.

“It just, it never left my head. Because I'd really never seen anything like it and so we just kind of kept thinking about it a lot,” Stacy Nelson said. “Grace and I talked about it a lot.”

CAVALCADE Creekside Mallow

Marshmallows on trays are ready for packaging at Creekside Mallow Co., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
CAVALCADE Creekside Mallow

Gelatin is added to a mixing bowl during marshmallow production at Creekside Mallow Co. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

