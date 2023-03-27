After Glen Eberle competed in the biathlon at the 1984 Olympics, he changed how his team — and soon the world — competed in the sport.
In the biathlon, where skiers travel from point to point and shoot at targets, participants have to carry heavy rifles on their backs, a burdensome endeavor. In 1984, his team did not medal. A year later, Eberle figured out that if he carved out three circles from the wooden rifle stocks, he could shave 7 pounds off the rifle’s weight.
At a 1986 international competition, other biathlon teams cried foul, claiming the U.S. team had an unfair advantage. The International Olympic Committee ruled in the U.S.’s favor, changing the sport’s rules so that the weight of rifles could not be lower than that of the rifles Eberle created, a standard which is still upheld today.
It was the beginning of a successful career for Eberle, who went on to found Boise-based Eberlestock, first known as the Eberlestock Company, said Greg Williams, the company’s chief marketing officer.
The company’s logo — its name written through a rectangle with evenly spaced rings — is a direct reference to the method Eberle devised to lighten his team’s load, Williams said.
But before founding the company, Eberle entered the U.S. Air Force to fly fighter jets — F4s and F10s, Williams said. After 9/11, Eberle considered reenlisting, but decided he could contribute his skills as an inventor, founding the Eberle Company in 2002, Williams said.
Eberle invented patented backpacks that included a rifle back scabbard, and other gear which are used by the U.S. military, Williams said.
Eberle grew up in McCall, and as an avid hunter, he also began developing hunting backpacks. Today, about 50% of the company’s sales are tactical gear for military and law enforcement across the country, and another 50% for outdoorsmen in the U.S. and beyond, Williams said.
“We’re very proud of our durability; we’re very well-known for our durable products, products that are used for decades,” Williams said. Customers will often send in backpacks for repair, like a zipper replacement, that are upwards of a decade old, he said.
The company has one brick-and-mortar store in Boise, located at 2900 W. Main St. It also has international distributors in over 20 countries, mostly in Europe, and sells its products through its website, Amazon and other e-commerce channels, Williams said.
In addition to backpacks, the company expanded into technical apparel in 2022, Williams said. On its website, the company divides its tech apparel into base layers, mid layers, outer layers and hand and footwear.
Company leaders are planning to expand apparel offerings this year, Williams said.
“Technical apparel is really what I would call the future of our brand,” he said. Eventually, the company would like to expand into lifestyle apparel as well, Williams said.
The company’s apparel is currently designed for men and “will remain so for the (foreseeable) future,” Williams said via email.
Eberle recently transitioned from CEO to chairman, and while he still offers inspiration and wisdom to the company, he has largely left its business operations, Williams said. Today, he spends much of his time flying his airplane in the backcountry and skiing, he said.