Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After Glen Eberle competed in the biathlon at the 1984 Olympics, he changed how his team — and soon the world — competed in the sport.

In the biathlon, where skiers travel from point to point and shoot at targets, participants have to carry heavy rifles on their backs, a burdensome endeavor. In 1984, his team did not medal. A year later, Eberle figured out that if he carved out three circles from the wooden rifle stocks, he could shave 7 pounds off the rifle’s weight.

Recommended for you

Load comments