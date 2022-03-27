Editor's note: The Idaho Press is rolling out content this week for our 2022 Cavalcade edition, where we look into area and regional cold cases. Pick up a copy of this year's Cavalcade in Sunday's edition of the Idaho Press.
With nearly 600,000 people reported missing across the United States, searching for a loved one, a friend or just doing simple research can be difficult. There are multiple websites individuals can use to find who they are looking for.
Here's a rundown of resources:
Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse
In Idaho, the local missing persons database is called the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
Established in 1999, it lists missing people by type:
- Disability — A person with a disability that is reported missing.
- Catastrophe — A person who went missing after an accident or natural disaster.
- Endangered — A person who went missing whose circumstances indicate their safety may be in danger.
- Juvenile — A minor under 18 years of age whose disappearance circumstances do not fit any other categories.
- Involuntary — The disappearance of this person was not voluntary, meaning they were likely abducted or kidnapped.
A missing person is someone whose whereabouts is unknown to a parent, caretaker or others who have normal contact with them, according to Idaho State Police.
There is no waiting time to report a loved one missing — someone does not have to wait 24 to 48 hours. Police will take the report right away.
The clearinghouse also maintains material for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, helping create flyers and providing child fingerprint I.D. cards.
The clearinghouse has a 24-hour toll-free helpline for messages about missing persons.
Idaho AMBER Alert
When a child goes missing, an AMBER Alert can be activated. However, the alert must meet certain criteria.
The child has to be under 17 years old, believed to be in danger of serious harm or death and there must be enough information to believe that an AMBER alert could assist in the child’s recovery. Additionally, the child has to be entered into the National Crime Information Center and law enforcement must determine the child has been abducted for the alert to take effect.
It is the responsibility of the investigating law enforcement agency to activate an AMBER Alert.
National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System
The National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System, an official website of the U.S. Department of Justice, is a deep and extensive database that includes comprehensive lists with information about every reported missing, unidentified and unclaimed person in the U.S.
The organization includes nationwide information, forensic services, investigative support, training and outreach.
Its database allows for automatic comparisons between similar cases, and extensive DNA analysis through scientific services.
Additionally, its analytical division allows for criminal justice experts to provide extra resources on leads, tips and other information.
Here's how the website works:
- Individuals can search and compare unidentified and unclaimed people by state, description, demographics, circumstances, dates and even the in-depth details of the recovery of the body and condition of the remains.
- Individuals can search and compare missing people through their names, case numbers, investigating agency, age, clothing, transportation and even through images and other documents of relevance.