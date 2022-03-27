Kim Bosse is the mother of Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse, a Boise woman who went missing 27 years ago at the age of 17. Krystyn has never been found and questions about her disappearance remain. Family and friends believe that her disappearance was tied to her relationship to Corey Castro, a man who allegedly had a history of domestic violence.
In a story written by the Idaho Press last year, Castro denied any connection to Dunlap-Bosse's disappearance. Weeks later he was shot and killed by police during a domestic dispute at his residence in Murphy.
For this 2022 edition of Cavalcade Cold Cases, Kim Bosse wrote a first-person account of what it has been like without her daughter for the past 27 years and how she still searches for justice in her case:
One day, I came home from work to a note written by my 17-year-old daughter, Krystyn — telling me she had to get away and sort herself out. She further stated that she would be back in touch with me in a year. That was the last interaction I was to ever have with her again.
The day before, we met with Krystyn’s boyfriend, Corey Castro, his wife, his parole officer, Krystyn and me. Corey was 10 years her senior when she was 15 years old and met him. He was a convicted felon, married and had a history of physical abuse.
Krystyn was enamored by him and was unable to see the misfortune he would bring to her. He convinced Krystyn that he had obtained a divorce and wanted to marry her. When he had to tell Krystyn, in front of everyone, that in fact he was still married, all he could say was, “Shit happens."
After a year went by without hearing from Krystyn, I tried to file a “Missing Person’s Report” but, police refused, as she was now 18 years old and had the right to not have her family or anyone else know her whereabouts.
I hired private investigators who all ran into dead ends, leading to Corey Castro’s address. I contacted Social Security to find out where her father’s death benefits were going (she was still a minor at age 17) and they refused any information. The police were called due to a public disturbance after Krystyn left. Krystyn and Corey were fighting and the police let both of them go without contacting me, the parent of a minor. I wrote to several state representatives and pleaded for help but didn’t get one response from any of them. This has been a long and frustrating battle with government entities and trying to obtain information regarding her whereabouts.
This has been difficult for not only me but her entire family. Her adored little brother was 11 years old when she suddenly disappeared. How confusing this must have been for him, not knowing where she went or why she wouldn’t come see him. And now, 27 years later, still wondering.
Krystyn’s sister, Crystal, was beginning her life as an adult and busy working, socializing, and tending her new nest. An exciting time for her, but as time went by, she was missing their sister bond and continued inquiring with contacts, “what can we do to find Krystyn?" Ultimately her inquiries paid off and a missing person's case was opened on her. This gave us renewed hope of finding her.
There have been moments of hope with various developments over the years but they were only followed by disappointment and another flood of tears.
The nieces and nephews of Krystyn are now getting older, and hear stories of Krystyn from their parents. The parents can now only imagine what impact Krystyn would have brought to their families lives.
As for me, well ... how can a person have so many conflicting feelings over all these years?
I have been angry at Krystyn, at the police department, at Corey Castro, and at myself for not being able to keep her safe.
I have beat myself up thinking “I should have done …” and things would have been better. I have actually even thought of killing Corey myself. I have cried my eyes out so many times wondering where she lays.
My worst thought is the continued knowledge of her laying out in the middle of nowhere, throughout all the seasons of all the years, with no one able to come and see her.
I pray she knows how much we love and miss her tenderness and laughter and the love she shone on us.