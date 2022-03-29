Editor's note: The Idaho Press is rolling out content for our 2022 Cavalcade edition, where we look into area and regional cold cases. A printed version of this year's Cavalcade is available in Sunday's edition of the Idaho Press.
After someone threatened to cut off a Boise man’s arm and mail it to a witness while demanding ransom money, the man disappeared for two days — and later for good.
There is not a lot known about James Thomas Cole, a young Boise man who went missing in 1976. He attended Borah High School in the 1970s, and eventually married a woman named Sandra Thomas. A blue-collar worker, Cole did deliveries for Mountain States Wholesale Company.
No one could have suspected a man like Cole would go missing twice.
The first time, when he went missing for two days, Cole claimed he was kidnapped for ransom.
The second time he went missing, he was never seen again.
THE ALLEGED KIDNAPPING REPORT
On Aug. 12, 1976, Cole was reported missing under suspicious circumstances when he failed to return from delivering a car to a warehouse for his job. Witnesses reported he left the warehouse in a trailer and never came back, according to a report from the Boise Police Department.
A witness in the police report received a strange phone call at 4:30 a.m. — from someone claiming that it would cost $200,000 to get Cole back from wherever he was taken.
The person on the phone said the witness was to take the money to a road near Gowen Field in Boise.
If they didn’t believe Cole was kidnapped and refused to send the money, said the witness, the person on the phone threatened something sinister — to send Cole’s severed arm.
The witness believed this call was a joke until they realized Cole was missing, said the report.
A police report filed by Boise police officer Douglas Borah on Aug. 13, 1976, stated he interviewed Cole’s wife, Sandra Thomas, who was struck with surprise, and turned distraught. Borah asked Sandra Thomas if there was anywhere Cole would go, but there were no leads.
Another officer was instructed to search a warehouse area between 12th Street and Capitol Boulevard, down to Front and River streets. Alleyways, vacant buildings and vacant cars were searched, but there was no sign of Cole, according to the report.
A day later, Borah called Boise police officer, R. Dodd, to tell him to come down to the station — Nampa police had located the missing man.
The two traveled to Nampa, where they found Cole at Mission Manor Motel, according to a story in the Idaho Free Press.
“He basically described the motel room, location of certain pieces of evidence, location of the crime scene, locations of where he slept and locations of where he went to after he left the motel,” Borah wrote in the police report.
Details regarding Cole waking up and where he had been during the two days of his alleged kidnapping remained hazy.
However, according to the archives of the Times-News, a newspaper in Twin Falls, Cole claimed the alleged suspects drugged him, zipped him into a sleeping bag, and fled.
He told police he woke up behind the motel, where he pointed them to a t-shirt and a pair of Levi's jeans that were allegedly left behind by the suspects.
As Boise and Nampa police worked together, they canvassed the area around the motel. They took photos, swabs and fingerprints as they went in and out of the motel room where Cole said he'd been kept.
In addition, a red Honda motorcycle sat outside the hotel room, which detectives thought was something worth documenting.
Cole told police there were two suspects. One had changed his appearance with makeup, Cole told officers, so there were three composite sketches: One of the mysterious kidnappers with makeup, one without makeup, and another sketch of the second alleged kidnapper.
Police requested Cole take a polygraph — something he later described as being “out of line,” according to the police report.
“He said the reason the polygraph was so out of line is because he withheld information he shouldn’t have,” Borah wrote.
Cole said he withheld that he saw an envelope during his alleged kidnapping matching the description of a transportation department he was familiar with. Inside the envelope was a lot of money, an inch-thick wad of bills, he told police. He also requested another polygraph.
In the meantime, while police were investigating, they found evidence that Cole had used the red motorcycle that was parked outside the motel on that summer day in 1976.
They confronted Cole again.
“I then asked him if he owned a motorcycle, he stated that he did not," Borah wrote in the police report. "I asked him why there was a motorcycle registered to him, he said he didn’t have a motorcycle.”
Once again, Cole was in the polygraph seat the next day, where police went over the incident again.
It was determined by another detective that Cole was not being truthful, the report said.
“I decided I would handle this as a possible kidnapping, and I would also type up another report as extortion. I then brought Mr. Cole into my office, explained to him what we are doing, gave him my reasons why, and asked him to comb his hair and put the fibers in an envelope," Borah said in his report. "They were sealed and will be sent to the lab for hair comparison with those that were in the helmet.”
In addition to the deceptive polygraph, there was a safe at Cole’s workplace that was missing around $1,700. Coincidentally, the two men who had access to the safe went missing around the same time of Cole’s disappearance, Sgt. Frank Richardson of the Boise Police Department wrote in the police report.
Criminal charges were eventually filed against Cole, and he pleaded guilty to extortion, according to court records.
TWO YEARS LATER
On March 13, 1978, Cole disappeared for a second time.
His pickup truck was found at the Boise Airport, with no trace of his whereabouts.
Cole's employers reported that he was contacted by someone who offered to meet him to talk about information regarding his alleged kidnapping from two years earlier.
He was last seen waiting at the meeting place, his employers said, and was never seen again, according to the Court of Appeals of Idaho.
John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company took out a $25,000 life insurance policy for Cole in February 1978, just before Cole went missing once again. According to the Court Appeals of Idaho, Cole's wife, Sandra Thomas, tried to declare him legally dead shortly after this incident to collect the life insurance money, but failed because of a lack of proof that Cole was dead.
For seven years, Thomas paid her dues toward the insurance policy. In the meantime, she got a divorce from Cole, married another man and moved to Washington to begin a new life.
Eventually she won the right to declare Cole dead, and collected the money from the insurance policy.
Cole has never been found.
A TIP
An anonymous letter sent to the Idaho Press last year made a possible connection between Cole and a man who died by cyanide poisoning in a Boise Church in 1982, nearly four years after Cole’s disappearance.
The man left a note with his name — William Toomey — on it, but it was confirmed to be a false name. No one knows who the man is to this day.
“This man may be James Thomas Cole who went missing in 1978,” the letter read.
“Compare his picture to that of William Toomey and compare the resemblance.”
Cole is not entered into any missing persons databases, furthering the mysterious circumstances surrounding his whereabouts.