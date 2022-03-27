Editor's note: The Idaho Press is rolling out content this week for our 2022 Cavalcade edition, where we look into area and regional cold cases. Pick up a copy of this year's Cavalcade in Sunday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Into Darkness Northwest, a local investigative group, pulls into an Emmett neighborhood where they prepare to confront someone allegedly involved in a disappearance case.
Misty Marsh and Randy Jay, both 45 years old, are two individuals who work day jobs in the Treasure Valley and spend their free time digging into cold cases in northwest Idaho.
"Are you ready?" Jay said as he put on his coat.
"Let's get the livestream up," Marsh replied.
The group hosts a new YouTube channel that gives local cold cases a deep dive.
Marsh is a bank teller during the day — by night, however, she is a cold-case researcher. Jay is a marketing manager for an insurance company, but after work, he is his own investigative reporter. Both travel to notable locations for the stories they are working on and film their experiences.
The two have worked on the Ronie Parrott case , a local woman who was shot and later found in the Boise foothills. Currently, they are looking into the Ahren Barnard case , a man who disappeared in 2004 under mysterious circumstances.
During their trip to Emmett, they tried to question a man about his knowledge regarding the Barnard case, but were unsuccessful since he was not home.
"Now we know a little bit more than we did before," Marsh said.
Marsh and Jay met in 2005 through mutual acquaintances. Whenever they’d get together, they’d talk about mysteries, crime and unsolved cases.
One day, Jay asked Marsh if she wanted to start up a group to investigate local cold cases and host a YouTube channel.
“He asked me and I said no for almost a year,” Marsh said. “I never viewed myself as extroverted enough to be comfortable with something like that.”
The duo has gotten far into the cases they investigate — interviewing webs of people with multiple mutual acquaintances, communicating with police and even talking to a previous inmate.
They have also traveled to Ontario, Oregon, and Idaho City just to get an interview.
The most challenging thing, Jay said, is putting out rumors.
“We started learning maybe what was important, and what wasn't important,” Jay said. He admitted there are so many rumors that can circulate within a case, it is hard to track down what is substantive.
Sometimes, the job of questioning people at their residence can have an element of danger with how sensitive the case is.
Marsh and Jay both said before knocking on someone’s door, their heart begins to pound.
“If I’m on the fence, I’ll tell Randy to run it by his wife,” Marsh said. “For the most part, we have always tried to meet in public locations, and we always have somebody else with us.”
Their most memorable experiences come from the weird quirks, twists and turns that happen along the way. Some people may slam the door in their faces, some may say they won’t talk and end up sharing their entire story. Jay and Marsh never know what they are going to get.
Jay said as challenging as it can be, they love what they do. They primarily do it, they said, to keep a case alive.
“Obviously we may not solve the case, but it’s about letting them know that their loved one is not forgotten,” Jay said.