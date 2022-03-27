Editor's note: The Idaho Press is rolling out content this week for our 2022 Cavalcade edition, where we look into area and regional cold cases. Pick up a copy of this year's Cavalcade in Sunday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Here's a look at some of Idaho's long-standing cold cases:
Kristin David
David was a 22-year-old student at the University of Idaho who was riding her bike on Highway 95 from Moscow to Lewiston in the summer of 1981. She never made it to her destination.
According to reports from The Argonaut, the University of Idaho student newspaper, a man under hypnosis said he saw a man in a brown van stop to tend to a woman on a bicycle that day.
A week later, David’s leg and torso with multiple stab wounds were found on the shores of the Snake River. On July 6, more body parts were found, including a head, two arms and another leg, according to The Argonaut.
Her bike and personal items were never found.
The suspect is thought by the FBI to be a repeat offender who has attempted other violent crimes against women, according to reporting from the Lewiston Tribune.
Initial news reports said there were multiple stab marks. However, retired officers refuse to say how she died. They say that it is being withheld in case someone confesses or is arrested, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
The case is still being investigated.
The FBI asks anyone with information to visit tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Stephanie Crane
On Oct. 11, 1993, 9-year-old Stephanie Crane disappeared walking back from a bowling alley in Challis.
“Accounts differ as to whether Stephanie was heading to her family residence approximately 500 yards away, or was headed to the high school to watch soccer practice,” Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said in a 2015 Facebook post.
Her mother, Sandi Crane, reported Stephanie missing to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that evening.
The Challis Volunteer Fire Department was called out to assist in the search along with Custer County Search and Rescue. There were around 60 searchers looking for Stephanie that evening. The search continued until the early morning hours of Oct. 12.
“Stephanie was 4’2, 65-85 pounds. She has brown and blue eyes. She has a cowlick on the right side of her hairline and a scar near her right eye. Her face is freckled and she has a space between her two upper front teeth,” the Facebook post said.
Michael Johnson, a resident of Challis at the time of Crane’s disappearance, told the Idaho Press this year that he remembers putting missing persons fliers up in Elko, Nevada, after moving there with his family.
“When we moved back to Challis the following summer, we did a vigil of sorts, on her birthday or the anniversary of her (suspected) death. There were fliers all over Challis. Pretty sure there still are,” Johnson said.
Multiple television shows have done episodes about on Crane — her case was featured on the shows “America’s Most Wanted” and “Disappeared.”
According to the “Disappeared” episode, police followed credible tips and leads. One even led them to a house in Canyon County that was suspected of having a young girl in the basement. It never led to a suspect’s capture or any solid conclusions.
Crane's case is well-known among residents of the area. She would be 38 years old today.
Lynette Culver
Culver was 12 years old when she went missing from Pocatello in 1975. Theodore “Ted” Bundy is thought to have abducted Culver after confessing to her murder, according to The Charley Project. Culver was last seen on May 6, of 1975. She left Alameda Junior High School for her lunch break and never came back.
That afternoon, she is said to have boarded a bus at Hawthorne Junior High School, bound for Fort Hall.
When Bundy confessed to her murder before his 1989 execution, he claimed he abducted Culver, took her to a hotel room where he sexually assaulted her, then murdered her and disposed of her body in the Snake River, The Charley Project reported.
She has never been found.
Those with information and tips are encouraged to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.
DeOrr Kunz Jr.
On July 10, 2015, 2-year-old DeOrr Kunz Jr. vanished from a campground and has never been seen again.
He was at Timber Creek Campground in Leadore with his parents, Jessica Mitchell and Vernal DeOrr Kunz, along with his great-grandfather, Robert Walton, and Isaac Reinwand, a friend of Walton's.
Speculation has engulfed the case, and people wonder if young DeOrr was killed by an animal, taken by a kidnapper or killed by his own family.
Family members were named suspects in 2016 according to KTVB.
Law enforcement cited them as “less than truthful,” and they said the parents were telling police conflicting stories since the beginning of the investigation, according to reporting by East Idaho News.
According to KTVB, multiple private investigation teams and the FBI have helped in searches of the area.
Christopher Reese
On Dec. 27, 2014, two armed robbers shot and killed Reese, 25, at the Jacksons Food Store in Notus where he worked. The robbers fled in Reese’s car with a money safe. The car was found later abandoned.
The suspects were caught on camera, but could not be identified. The Idaho Press reported through video surveillance from the incident that one person, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and tan pants, walked into the store with a rifle. Another video shows him leaving with a bag and the weapon still in hand.
The second suspect was masked, wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and had a handgun in their waist holster. In the video, the person leaves with the store’s safe.
Law enforcement agree that someone with knowledge of the murder is out there.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said he “implores them to reach down into their human soul and come forward,” the Idaho Press reported in a 2018 article.
Wil Hendrick
Hendrick was a 25-year-old theater student at the University of Idaho when he disappeared in January of 1999. His skull and jawbone were later found by hunters nearly four years later near Boville.
On a cold winter night, Hendrick drove to a party at a friend’s apartment building in Moscow off of C Street after saying goodbye to his partner, Jerry Schutz.
The whole night, according to a "Disappeared" episode, a television show publicizing missing persons cases, Hendrick was really focused on his friend, who left a party after fighting with her boyfriend off and on. Hendrick’s other friend went inside the apartment to call her and make sure everything was OK when she left – but when his friend came outside, Hendrick was gone, the Palouse Runs Cold podcast reported.
When Hendrick didn’t come home the next morning, his partner called around to friends to see where he could be. No one had heard from Hendrick. After not hearing from him, Hendrick's friends got together to look for him, and found his car parked outside the Moscow Hotel, according to reporting by the Palouse Runs Cold podcast.
Hendrick’s theater portfolio, his work keys, and a single can of soda were left in his car. His wallet was never found. In police photos, Hendrick’s car tires were caked in mud.
In Latah County, nearly four years after Hendrick’s disappearance, hunters found a skull and jawbone in the forests near Boville. It turned out to be a match for the missing University of Idaho student, according to reporting from the Lewiston Tribune.
A group of FBI profilers believed that the killer would have likely left the area after the homicide, but returned because of their local ties, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. The group was adamant that the killer was familiar with the area, and knew Hendrick.
Ronie Parrot
Parrot, a 42-year-old woman, was murdered sometime in August 2015 after being found on Feb. 13, 2015 by a hiker in the Boise foothills.
She had been shot in the head multiple times according to the Ada County Coroner.
On Aug. 25, Parrot was last seen just after 11 p.m. buying soda at a Maverik store at 27th and Main streets in Boise, KTVB reported. She was never seen alive again.
Originally, the Boise Police Department said investigators didn't suspect foul play in the Boise woman's disappearance, but had concerns for her safety.
Now, Ada County Sheriff's Office investigators say they have reason to believe that Parrot may have been linked to foul play.
Randall West
Randall West, 24, disappeared from a supermarket in Boise on Oct. 13, 1980. When deliverymen couldn't get into the store where West was supposed to be working, it was discovered that he was missing.
He was found dead in April 1981, floating in the Snake River near Marsing, about 35 miles outside Boise. West had been shot in the back of the head with a small caliber weapon, according to the Associated Press.
Detectives had no suspects and believed the killer had left the Boise area, according to newspaper archives.
Money was taken from the grocery safe when West was reported missing, and his car was found near Boise State University, a mile away from the supermarket where he worked.
Multiple friends and acquaintances were interviewed, but there have been no leads to West's killer, according to Associated Press archives.
Shelly Johnson was West’s Sunday school student when he was murdered. She remembers him being enthusiastic and patient in her class, which was full of rowdy boys.
“He impressed upon me that if I made a decision early on to keep commandments like the Sabbath day or not swearing, and wrote it down, then when faced with that decision, I was more likely to stick to what I had written down instead of giving in to peer pressure," Johnson told the Idaho Press. "The things I wrote in that decision book really helped guide my teenage years and my twenties. I teach teenagers every day right now. I brought them flimsy folders to do the same thing and told them about Randy West."
It’s been 41 years since West was found, and a lack of answers still plagues his case.
Augustin Hernandez
A 16-year-old’s murder has been unsolved for nearly 27 years.
Augustin Hernandez was shot outside of his mother’s house on Aug. 6, 1995, around 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue North in Nampa.
Nampa police believed that multiple guns were fired in the incident, according to previous reporting from the Idaho Press. Two others were injured during the shooting — a 17-year-old and 18-year-old male — and survived.
Two people were suspects at the time, Arturo Magana and Aurora Flores, according to Idaho Press archives.
No other major leads have been made on the case since, Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund said in a previous interview from 2018.
Jason Alvarado
Jason Alvarado, 22, of Caldwell was shot on July 5, 2005. Alvarado and a group of friends were at the house of his child’s mother when the shooting occurred. One resident was shot and survived. Alvarado died from a single gunshot wound, according to previous reporting from the Idaho Press.
Police said investigators believe that the people who went with Alvarado to the house accidentally shot and killed him.
Investigators have not been able to identify all of the people involved. With no active leads, the case is cold, Nampa Police Detective Sgt. Donald Peck told the Idaho Press in a previous interview in 2018.
Hernandez and Alvarado’s deaths are believed to be gang-related, Peck said, which makes it difficult to get witnesses to come forward.