When COVID-19 started to shut things down, the Idaho Press stepped in to do all we could to support our local businesses and readers.
We offered advisers $150,000 worth of matching advertising grant to help them continue to market during the lockdown. We partnered with Blue Cross of Idaho to allow free access to all of our COVID-19 articles to ensure anyone could get access to important pandemic news and information.
After the governor issued a stay-home order, the Idaho Press published a special insert called Safe @ Home to help our readers understand what was happening and provide them with resources they might need during the shutdown. This section was produced in partnership with the mayors in all the major cities in the Treasure Valley.
When the pandemic canceled graduations for all our area high schools, the Idaho Press coordinated virtual graduation ceremonies for almost every high school in the region.
Our newsroom has worked incredibly hard under very difficult circumstances throughout the COVID pandemic. All Idaho Press employees were designated essential, so we have been here working the entire time. This team also pulled together a regular COVID dashboard to help our readers understand the trends and risk level in our communities.
Our marketing and promotions team put together some fun activities to help readers during COVID including a fun driveway chalk art contest and a special Puzzle insert to help fill the time during lockdown.
These are just a handful of examples to demonstrate the impact the Idaho Press has on our community. We will continue to play an important role here for many, many years, building on our 138-year legacy, and we hope that you will continue to support the mission of the Idaho Press.