The Pet Adoption League (PAL) is experiencing a boom in the number of kittens being dropped off at our facility. As a result, we have far more kittens and cats then we have space to accommodate. We are asking the public to not bring in any more cats or kittens at this time.

The following points are things that the community and PAL can do to help address this situation. In addition to these actions, we strongly encourage everyone who has a pet to get their animals spayed or neutered.

