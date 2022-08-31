...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 expected.
Today will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Pet Adoption League (PAL) is experiencing a boom in the number of kittens being dropped off at our facility. As a result, we have far more kittens and cats then we have space to accommodate. We are asking the public to not bring in any more cats or kittens at this time.
The following points are things that the community and PAL can do to help address this situation. In addition to these actions, we strongly encourage everyone who has a pet to get their animals spayed or neutered.
We are overloaded with cats and kittens at the shelter and in our few foster homes. We CANNOT accept any cats or kittens at this time. We are sorry, but we do not have the room or volunteers to care for any additional cats/kittens.
If you find kittens, please LEAVE THEM WHERE THEY ARE. The mother is probably out hunting and will likely return. Please do not bring the kittens to us - we cannot accept them at this time.
If you wish to care for kittens, we can provide you with a "kitten care kit" to help start you off. It includes information, and supplies for bottle-feeding; but truly, it is usually best to leave kittens where you find them.
If you wish to help us, please consider becoming a kitten/cat foster. We will provide you with food, litter and needed medicine. We will pay for vet care. You simply provide the loving home environment until we have room to accept the animals into the shelter.
We also are in need of volunteers at the shelter. If you can spare 2 hours a week to help, we will train you. It is a rewarding job to help the animals!