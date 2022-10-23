Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


1. FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORP.: On its surface, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. stands out as having some of the fastest loan turnaround times in the industry. But a closer look shows the company to be a multifaceted contributor to charity and a generous provider of employee benefits. Since its founding in 1996, Fairway has grown to employ 10,555 people, 105 of them in the Boise area. Its loan volume grew in 2021 to reach $72.5 billion, topping its record from a year before. Fostering humility and fun amid the growth, the company promotes faith, family and work — "in that order," it says, "and we do try to live by those values." Fairway supports three main charities, starting with Fairway Foundation, which helps victims of natural disasters with contributions from employee paychecks and lump sums at company events. Fairway Cares provides care packages for people with critical illness or physical trauma. The organization donates service dogs to wounded veterans through the American Warrior Initiative. Its employees get discounts on home mortgages and purchases of items like computers, and they can choose from retirement plans including stock ownership and a non-qualified deferred compensation plan. Fairway additionally sponsors scholarship and student loan repayment programs.

2. CAPITAL AUTO LOAN: The people who started Capital Auto Loan in 2014 had heard enough horrors stories about subprime lenders taking advantage of their customers. With ties to the auto sales industry, they knew they could do better. Now their company, headquartered in Meridian with 45 employees, has two goals: help customers build or improve their credit, and do everything possible to provide a positive experience along the way. Capital gives six tips for a successful loan, starting with communication — call if something goes wrong that may impact repayment — and checking in with new phone numbers. It advises customers to be honest and stay insured, and as much as that, refinance to better terms as soon as possible. Its final suggestion is to think: Pay on time and give a little extra whenever that's an option, as a way of saving money on interest. The company says it tries to be a short-term solution for people, not a life-long situation. Its workplace gathers people from different backgrounds, from new hires straight out of high school to empty-nesters, from Idaho natives to their co-workers from out of states.

Recommended for you

Load comments