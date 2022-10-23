Support Local Journalism


1. PREMIER MORTGAGE RESOURCES: A fast pace at Premier Mortgage Resources isn't just the plan, it's also part of the history. Founded back in 2005, the Meridian-based company grew at a stunning 42% in 2018, followed 2019 with 23%, then pumped to an all-out 60% sales growth in 2020. It's much the same for agents, who get the top software and dedicated IT support they need for an accurate view of a customer's buying power, plus a streamlined sales process. In-house marketing and full reverse mortgage banking division puts employees in position to make sales fast. With some of the highest commissions in the industry, Premier attracts top talent while keeping the focus on the personal situations behind every loan. "Because our team understands that borrowers are counting on us, they go above and beyond to make sure that we take the best possible care of each loan, while offering a fantastic customer experience," the company says in its vision statement. Licensed in 22 states, Premier has 34 locations staffed by nearly 200 loan officers. Its 160 employees in the Boise area are joined by 240 around and outside the country.

2. AUTOVOL: Solutioneers is the title Autovol gives its employees engaged in designing and building multistory residential structures with the assistance of robotic technology. The Nampa-based company, founded in 2018, employs 197 people working together to help solve the national housing shortage with a speed that wasn't possible a decade ago. Much of the work happens in a 400,000 square foot factory that is the first factory of its kind. To Autovol, it represents construction 3.0 — an improvement on so-called stick construction, and a level above the modular housing that followed. Its six-sided structures are fully enclosed, and by the time they arrive to the final site, they're already up to 90% complete. The approach doesn't only save time and money, which are undoubtedly key — it's also more accurate with construction detail, offering better overall quality than most other multifamily residential development on the U.S. market.

