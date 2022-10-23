...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1. PREMIER MORTGAGE RESOURCES: A fast pace at Premier Mortgage Resources isn't just the plan, it's also part of the history. Founded back in 2005, the Meridian-based company grew at a stunning 42% in 2018, followed 2019 with 23%, then pumped to an all-out 60% sales growth in 2020. It's much the same for agents, who get the top software and dedicated IT support they need for an accurate view of a customer's buying power, plus a streamlined sales process. In-house marketing and full reverse mortgage banking division puts employees in position to make sales fast. With some of the highest commissions in the industry, Premier attracts top talent while keeping the focus on the personal situations behind every loan. "Because our team understands that borrowers are counting on us, they go above and beyond to make sure that we take the best possible care of each loan, while offering a fantastic customer experience," the company says in its vision statement. Licensed in 22 states, Premier has 34 locations staffed by nearly 200 loan officers. Its 160 employees in the Boise area are joined by 240 around and outside the country.
2. AUTOVOL: Solutioneers is the title Autovol gives its employees engaged in designing and building multistory residential structures with the assistance of robotic technology. The Nampa-based company, founded in 2018, employs 197 people working together to help solve the national housing shortage with a speed that wasn't possible a decade ago. Much of the work happens in a 400,000 square foot factory that is the first factory of its kind. To Autovol, it represents construction 3.0 — an improvement on so-called stick construction, and a level above the modular housing that followed. Its six-sided structures are fully enclosed, and by the time they arrive to the final site, they're already up to 90% complete. The approach doesn't only save time and money, which are undoubtedly key — it's also more accurate with construction detail, offering better overall quality than most other multifamily residential development on the U.S. market.
3. HEALTHWISE INC.: People make better health decisions when they have the best information available. This simple principal has guided Healthwise Inc. since its founding in 1975. These days, its 250 employees, all but 35 of them in Boise, produce illustrated, up-to-date medical information suited to consumers with different abilities and learning styles, and who speak different languages. More than 2 billion times people have turned to the content Healthwise produces in partnership with hospitals, health plans, electronic medical record providers, care management companies and health websites. Employees' contribution to the world doesn't stop there. They engage with nonprofits and community initiatives, donating across causes including annual upkeep on the Ridge to River trail. "We feel that community involvement deepens our ties to the community where we work and live," the company said. It expressed dedication, as well, to a workplace of inclusivity, equity and a respect for diversity that carries over to the content it produces.
4. BOISE CENTRE: From the beginning back in 1959, the goal of the Greater Boise Auditorium District has always been to promote the area’s economy by organizing and putting on events that bring in people from around the world. Funded by a lodging tax, that mission found a special home with construction in 1990 of the Boise Centre. With 85,000 square feet of net usable space, the venue is the largest structure of its kind in Idaho. The organization works with the city’s convention and visitors bureau to host more than 65 conventions and up to 250 events per year, for a total of a couple of hundred thousand visitors annually. The economic impact is estimated at more than $25 million per year. Its payroll exceeds 200 at last count – not quite the 240 it employed before the pandemic but a sizable crew considering almost 70 work there full time. The Boise Centre puts on big fundraisers and festivals for the community. During the pandemic it helped with warehouse and distribution work for a local food bank.
5. GRANITE EXCAVATION: Granite Excavation Inc. has heavy-duty experience in every sense there is. Since its founding in 2004, Granite has done almost every kind of excavation imaginable, from culverts and drainage systems to road construction and parking lots. Its 176 employees bring to bear dozers, excavators and scrapers. The materials it works with include aggregate products, concrete and asphalt paving. Plus, Granite has its own fleet of trucks — tub dumps, water trucks and more — to support operations with unsurpassed accuracy. Its GPS and three-dimensional rendering technology, paired with virtual models staked out on lots, maximize time and cost efficiency. No surprise the company's founder used to drive his dad's equipment as a youngster. After working in construction as a teenager, founder and President John D. built and maintained forestry roads in college. That's heavy duty.
6. PACIFICSOURCE HEALTH PLANS: There's so much more to having a good job than the hours spent serving customers. PacificSource Health Plans has learned, in its 89 years as a health-care insurer serving the Northwest, that part of appreciating a place of employment is the time spent away from the workplace. That includes time off, flexible scheduling, and at PacificSource, taking time to serve the community. With 266 employees in the Boise area, and 1,659 across four states, the Springfield, Ore.-based nonprofit offers competitive pay and a strong benefit package. With those come tuition reimbursement, telecommuniting options, a 401(k) plan and paid time off. PacificSource goes beyond taking exceptional care of the people it serves: It sponsors campaigns and events, and employees receive up to eight hours of paid volunteer time per year. The insurer calls community service "a crucial part of our company identity." It offers professional development and other career advancement opportunities alongside a servant, transformational-leadership style. PacificSource is proud of its efforts in inclusion, social justice, diversity and equity.
7. CAPED CREDIT UNION: CapEd Credit Union's commitment to educators and the wider community of Treasure and Magic valleys goes back generations. In 1936, 13 educators got together and formed the cooperative organization as a way of helping one another. Its services have expanded, but CapEd's focus hasn't changed much since. The Meridian-based credit union supports the education community along with initiatives such as a reading program and efforts to bring up youth and young adults. Now with 251 employees, its educational mission means serving individual and businesses alike with an array of financial services, online banking, branches and ATMs. CapEd prides itself on providing superior quality and convenience while making sure the well-being of its members and their communities comes first. And it knows just where that comes from: "Our reputation is founded upon and maintained by the outstanding employees we empower and trust to provide excellent service," it says, "and CapEd is proud of our employees' commitment to the communities we serve."
8. PKL SERVICES INC.: It's a sign of PKL Services Inc.'s commitment that, while serving at Camp Bastion Airfield in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 70 invited the company's employees working there with them to pose along with the entire unit for the annual photo. That's tough. PKL is an aviation maintainance and logistics company with 160 employees in the Boise area and 340 around the country, with about 160 more outside the U.S. Founded in 2003 and based in Poway, Calif., PKL prides itself as being an elite provider of skilled personnel to customers in unique and dynamic environments across the globe. The company's comprehensive aviation and ground logistics streamline business operations, cutting supply chain costs and response times. PKL's full-spectrum maintenance services cover aircraft from helicopters to jets. Its training capabilities range from curriculum development and formal classroom training to virtual maintenance. About 90% of its employees are veterans. All receive competitive compensation, health insurance, access to employee assistance programs and retirement plans, as well as paid vacation and holidays.