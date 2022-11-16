Support Local Journalism


The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Division will offer free boating safety courses on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 for those who want to complete the boating safety course before the summer heat arrives, according to a press release.

Sgt. Jason Roberts will teach the one-day introductory courses at the Canyon County Marine Office, located at 12996 Iowa Ave. in Nampa. The classes run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. 

