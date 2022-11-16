...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Canyon County Marine Patrol to host free boat safety courses
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Division will offer free boating safety courses on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 for those who want to complete the boating safety course before the summer heat arrives, according to a press release.
Sgt. Jason Roberts will teach the one-day introductory courses at the Canyon County Marine Office, located at 12996 Iowa Ave. in Nampa. The classes run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Attendees will learn general information about boats and maintenance, information to make their boating experience safer, and tips on how to be a more courteous boat operator. Boaters will also learn about Idaho laws and regulations associated with owning and operating a boat, the release said.
The courses are open to all boaters, regardless of experience, and attendees who complete either of the one-day courses will earn their boater education safety card. Those interested can register for the course by visiting the Idaho Parks & Recreation website or emailing Sgt. Jason Roberts at Jason.Roberts@canyoncounty.id.gov.