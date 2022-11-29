Canyon County logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — The Sunnyslope Wine Trail area will not be seeing its first RV Resort — at least not anytime soon.

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners voted to uphold a previous decision by the county’s planning and zoning commission to deny a conditional use permit for Symms Fruit Ranch to develop an RV campground on a piece of its land during a hearing on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments