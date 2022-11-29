CALDWELL — The Sunnyslope Wine Trail area will not be seeing its first RV Resort — at least not anytime soon.
The Canyon County Board of Commissioners voted to uphold a previous decision by the county’s planning and zoning commission to deny a conditional use permit for Symms Fruit Ranch to develop an RV campground on a piece of its land during a hearing on Tuesday.
Commissioners Keri Smith and Leslie Van Beek approved upholding the decision, while Commissioner Pam White voted against it, saying she wanted the project to move forward.
The vote followed testimony from representatives of the Symms’ project and those opposed to the project, which included business owners and residents of the Sunnyslope region where the project would be built.
The parcel, located at the southwest corner of Highway 55 and Lowell Road, is designated agricultural under the county’s 2020 comprehensive land use plan as well as its recently adopted 2030 land use plan.
In developing the county’s most recent comprehensive plan, county planning staff, commissioners, and the public emphasized an interest in protecting agricultural land, as previously reported. Part of the newly approved plan includes making an agritourism overlay for the Sunnyslope area that would allow farmers in that area to develop agriculture-related businesses, if they so desired, to encourage visitors to come to the area, as previously reported.
Those in favor of the RV park project argued that it is consistent with the agritourism overlay being developed for the 2030 comprehensive plan and would not affect the area’s character. But those opposed wondered if it could exacerbate traffic or change the character.
“The question is, ‘is an RV park part of the flavor that we want to keep in the Sunnyslope?’” asked Craig Davis, who owns Kindred Vineyards and is the president of the Sunnyslope Wine Trail Association.
Symms Fruit Ranch had originally proposed installing 105 RV sites on the parcel, which is just over 36 acres. That is about 1% of the family’s land; they have farmed that area since 1914, said Todd Lakey, the lawyer representing Symms Fruit Ranch.
The business’s representatives revised the number of RV spots down to 98 pull-through sites as part of their appeal to the Board of County Commissioners. The revised proposal also would have placed 3.5 acres of U-pick fruit trees on the parcel to offer an agritourism activity and to act as a buffer between Highway 55 and the resort.
Site amenities would have included a walking path and shower and laundry facilities. Other agritourism amenities would be a fruit stand building, as well as a manufacturing plant that could process lower quality fruit into other products, and potentially offer tours for visitors.
Lakey estimated construction costs at around $5 million and said that the family, which would create a separate LLC to operate the park, has the equipment to do some of the work itself. The applicant is expecting returns of around 5% to 6%, he said.
County development staff had recommended the applicant’s appeal be denied based on three main factors: its inconsistency with the county’s 2020 comprehensive plan, which designates the parcel as agricultural, concerns about traffic at the intersection of Lowell Road and Highway 55, and availability of essential services, such as a fire department.
Smith pointed out that though the closest fire department is a little over 2 miles away, it is a volunteer fire department whose response times are “inadequate for a growing area.”
People who testified also voiced concern about the amount of time patrons would be allowed to stay at the park. Lakey said that the Symms would plan to cap stays at 20 days. But some in the opposition felt this was too much time for the amount of activities available in the region, or that it would be too easy for the park to feel pressure to allow longer stays if demand for short stays was not as high as expected.
That could lead to more long-term residents, which happened at another RV park in the area, Smith said.
But White said an RV resort could be a great addition to Caldwell and the state at large. She said Canyon County often has a number of events going on, so the idea of someone being interested in staying for 20 days does not seem far-fetched.
Van Beek said the project felt “a little bit underdeveloped” and was concerned it could affect the area’s character.
“We’re not going to stop the growth, and property owners have a right to present a plan that they hope can move forward, but this to me represents such a stark change, it would be almost a whiplash effect on that Sunnyslope area,” she said.
Lakey said that having the proposed resort’s density would be more consistent with agritourism than selling the land off for residential subdivisions. Smith said she is very pro-agritourism, but that she had too many concerns about the park to move forward on the proposal in its current form.
“I see an RV park and agritourism is a little bit of an afterthought,” Smith said. She said the applicant could work on better developing its plan, including the building cost, a full traffic impact study, and “what a person could expect when they go there.”