CALDWELL — A groundbreaking celebrated the start of construction for the Sky Ranch Logistics Center in Caldwell on Wednesday. The facility will have about 400,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space.
The industrial park will feature two buildings. One will be 59,520 square feet, and the other will be 336,960 square feet - making it the largest building in Caldwell.
Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company is developing the center. Sky Ranch is its first project in Idaho.
“We came to Caldwell for several reasons. One of the main drivers is just the business-friendly community that Caldwell is - and really in Idaho in general," Trever Nicoll, senior VP of LPC West, said. "Caldwell has just been doing an amazing job of attracting businesses that are geared towards industrial space. So that's really why we wanted to break ground and move forward on this project.”
Sky Ranch will be located off Smeed Parkway, near the first Caldwell exit.
“Words can't express how excited I am. Because I oversee Idaho, and so just to be able to have a project and be able to plant a flag here in Idaho means the world to us," Nicoll said. "I mean, it helps build that momentum and it's like - hey, we can actually build buildings, not just put nice designs together.”
During the ceremony, LPC West and McAlvain Construction donated $2,000 to The Mentoring Network, an organization that connects vulnerable children in Idaho with adult mentors.
Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner spoke at the groundbreaking, along with representatives from LPC West, McAlvain Construction and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce. Cushing Terrell is the project's design partner.
Nicoll says they are working with one large tenant that could occupy the majority of the larger building. They are targeting tenants and businesses that are geared toward manufacturing.
Construction at Sky Ranch Logistics Center is expected to be completed in early 2024.