This rendering shows the Sky Ranch Logistics Center in Caldwell, a 400,000-square-foot industrial park. 

Originally published Nov. 30 on KTVB.COM.

CALDWELL — A groundbreaking celebrated the start of construction for the Sky Ranch Logistics Center in Caldwell on Wednesday. The facility will have about 400,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday in Caldwell for the Sky Ranch Logistics Center. The facility will have about 400,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space.

