Welp, the weekend is rolling around again, and unless you’re going to Barbenheimer, you might be wondering what to do.
No worries — we’ve got you covered. Here are a few choice events you might want to check out and if none of these tickle your fancy just check out the BW calendar.
FRIDAY: A Macabre History of Boise Walking Tour. 7:30 p.m Meet at 210 Main St., the Old Idaho Assayer’s Building. $25. For anyone with a Stephen King sensibility who who likes to look at the underbelly of life, A Macabre History of Boise is a tour “focused on the darker side of Boise’s formative years,” according to the website. Your host, Mark Iverson will present to fans of history “the habitually left out, the cast aside, and the macabre aspects of Boise’s formative years.” This is not one to take the kiddos to — the website says that the tour is “adult themed,” and parental discretion is advised. Also, it’s not just around the block or so; the tour takes about two hours and fifteen minutes and covers about two miles so wear your walking shoes.
SATURDAY: Treasure Valley Roller Derby All-Stars v. Washington’s Chaos Theory Pickup Rollers. 6:15 p..m. Idaho Central Arena, doors at 5:30. $15; VIP for 18+ 20.Wham! Bam! And thank you, m’ams! the Treasure Valley Roller Derby, Boise’s only ranked Women’s Flat Track Derby Association league is rolling into downtown and playing a mashup team from Washington. The second game is at 8 p.m. between TVRD’s Boise River Rollers (the B Team) v. Lilac City Roller Derby , a pickup team made of skaters from Spokane. Dubbed “the Pacific North Wipeout,” according to a press release, the event is also a fundraiser for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to support them and their mission. Kids 12 and under are free.
SUNDAY: Barbarian Bingo, ‘80s theme. 5 — 7 p.m. Barbarian Brewing Taproom in Garden City, 114 E. 32nd St. Free.Big hair? Check. Madonna lace fingerless gloves? Check. Dress in your best ‘80s threads and bring your best knowledge of all things of that era. Hosted by Meredith Schmidt. Use your noggin’ to go “Back to the Future” or sit with the cool “Breakfast Club” or “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” kids. There are 10 rounds with prizes for the winners. Food is available from Joker’s BBQ Food Truck. And, while costumes are not required, according to the website, there will be additional prizes for the best ‘80s dressed!