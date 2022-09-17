Subscribe
TEASE: Jordan Kaye mailbag
B1, special BSU masthead
B1, 6-column photo
B1, BSU gamer w/HAMMER headline and final score bug; jump B5
B1, BSU sidebar; jump B5
B2, main, College of Idaho (get photo from C of I); jump B5
B2, top, Idaho home opener (hold to page)
B2, rail, MLB roundup (hold to page)
B3, BSU photo page
B4, BSU header/schedule strip
B4, BSU gamer jump
B4, BSU sidebar jump
B4, BSU notebook
B5, with ad (MOVE from B4)
B5, calendar
B5, local roundup
B5, College of Idaho jump
B5, college football roundup
