After reports to KTVB from family members of inmates about a lack of hot water at the Idaho State Correctional Center, a spokesperson for the Department of Correction verified that there have been several maintenance issues at the facility.
"One of the three boilers that provides hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents at Idaho State Correctional Center went down Dec. 17," Jeff Ray, Department of Correction public information officer, said in an email. "The other two boilers went down Dec. 24."
KTVB had received several complaints from family members. One person said that both the hot water and the heaters were broken. Another said that their husband was sick, the showers were ice cold and the roof was leaking.
In the email, Ray said that one of the hot water boilers was working as of Tuesday, Dec. 27, and a second would be working Thursday. He said that the third boiler should be working sometime next week.
"In the meantime, we are renting three shower trailers," wrote Ray. "Each trailer has seven to eight shower stalls each. The trailers are expected to arrive this week."
A family member of an inmate also told KTVB that in addition to the water being cold, the people at the center had allegedly lost some of their recreational time and one-hour allotted time in the communal dayroom.
Ray said that the facility strives to provide as much recreation time as possible.
"Rec time varies day to day based on staffing levels," Ray wrote on Thursday. "Yesterday, ISCC offered four hours of rec time. On Tuesday, eight hours of rec time were offered."
According to Ray, in about one week the facility will also have 15 new officers that should, "ease the facility’s staffing crunch."
There are also roof leaks at the prison, and some of happen right over inmates' bunks.
"When a leak occurs over a bunk, it is taken offline and the resident is moved to a different bunk until repairs can be made," Ray said.
He said as of Thursday evening none of the heating systems are down in the facility.