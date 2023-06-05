44F3758618C13E0107049C1F2AB0988B90C589D7.jpeg

  1. The Last Honest Man: the CIA, the FBI, the Mafia, and the Kennedys – And One Senator’s Fight to Save Democracy, James Risen, Little Brown & Company, 2023.
  2. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove, 2023.
  3. Big Trouble in Little Italy, Nicole Sharp, The Writing Moose, 2022.
  4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
  5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown Publishing, 2023.
  6. Simply Protocol, Nicole Sharp, The Writing Moose, 2022.
  7. Treasure Valley Dog Hikes & Walks, Matt Clark and Diana Burrell, Hiking Idaho, 2023.
  8. Witch King, Martha Wells, tordotcom, 2023.
  9. House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor, 2022.
  10. (Tie) Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause, Ty Seidule, St. Martins, 2022.; (Tie) Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco, 2023.

